One of the best things about the internet is that you can wake up to a new, interesting trend everyday. And, some happen to highlight pop-culture moments that film characters that totally deserve the recognition and attention. For instance the, ‘Small Role Big Impact’ trend that has taken over the internet. It’s caused netizens to come up with some super interesting memes about Bollywood films, products, and important people.

Credit: Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT So, from giving the credit of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s love story to their Clear shampoo advertisement, to putting the limelight on characters such as Chellam from The Family Man and essential storyline binders like the horse painting in Welcome. The trend has really captured key parts of movies, culture etc. Here, take a look for yourself:

small role but huge impact pic.twitter.com/wMLaS52YGn — Ankita ♡ (@beyondankita) March 15, 2023 Credit: Twitter

small role but huge impact pic.twitter.com/5n7WSyZqUO — prth (@paaarth319) March 16, 2023 Credit: Twitter

small role but huge impact (biggest ever) pic.twitter.com/lHZmRBlD9z — isha (@ishabhattt) March 15, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Small Role, Huge Impact. pic.twitter.com/gfnm1RoisB — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 17, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT small role big impact pic.twitter.com/atzEb7jtae — ندھی (@manmarziiyaan) March 17, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Huge impact, indeed.