Shah Rukh Khan, the undefeated badshaah of romance, has blessed us with a bunch of brilliant roles that we still remember to date. While wit and action sequences on-screen are to die for, nothing can beat SRK and his romantic side!

From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s Raj Malhotra and Veer Zaara’s Veer Pratap Singh to Kal Ho Naa Ho’s Aman Mathur, we can list his romantic characters, that made a warm home in our hearts, all week long.

However, there’s an underrated character that we often look over but was brilliant and that’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’s Surinder Sahni.

Navjot Gulati, a writer and director, took to his social media account and shared how Surinder Sahani was filled with a soul and was a complete vibe.

Everytime people discuss the best @iamsrk performances, they look over Surinder Sahani like Taani Partner did in 1st half of the film. Suri is a vibe. He's all heart. Filled with soul. I know a lot of cinephiles never bought the leap of faith that Taani can't recognize her pic.twitter.com/KP8Zz9zLrc — Navjot Gulati (@Navjotalive) March 19, 2023

To conclude, he wrote how one character was the alter ego of the other and his intention for writing down a series of tweets is to appreciate Surinder Sahni.

Not sure if all Taani’s will choose Raj, but we agree with the rest. Let’s be honest, we all need a man who not only understands his partner but also gives them time and space to fall in love (or not).

From holding her future wife’s hand at a very fragile time to converting into a boisterous version of his introverted self, this character tried hard to show his true side without making his wife uncomfortable.

Also, netizens couldn’t help but agree.

Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of Surinder Sahni ❤️ in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is a masterclass in acting. From his shy demeanor to his transformation into the confident Raj, SRK leaves everyone in awe. Truly a performance that will stay with you forever! #RabNeBanaDiJodi #SRK #Bollywood — SRK Universe New Zealand (@NZSRKUniverse) March 20, 2023

Agreed. SRK as Suri was his best performance. Also, the reason it is under rated cos SRK overdid the Raj bit. The Raj bit was possibly his worst performance till HNY came in. — Ankit Sharma (@ankit_sharmank) March 20, 2023

Rewatched this for the thousandth time last night. Love Suri Love Raj love Tani ji love Bobby ji. Great film and as always @iamsrk acting is off the chart as both Suri and Raj #totallydevotedSRKFANUK — Ang (@AngieOc555) March 20, 2023

I love this fillum to BITS. Entirely unironically. Part of that is purely personal because it got me through a very dark phase in life. But also this is a gentle kind of love & masculinity model we dont often see in Bollywood, and it makes fun of machismo w/o being unkind abt it. — 🌈Poushali Bhadury পৌষালী ভাদুড়ী🏳️‍🌈she/her (@Saichukan) March 20, 2023

"Raj is what the common Indian man wants to be while Suri is most of us in reality", wow! What an analysis! — Nasir Malik🏹 (@NasirMsays) March 20, 2023