Shah Rukh Khan, the undefeated badshaah of romance, has blessed us with a bunch of brilliant roles that we still remember to date. While wit and action sequences on-screen are to die for, nothing can beat SRK and his romantic side!
From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s Raj Malhotra and Veer Zaara’s Veer Pratap Singh to Kal Ho Naa Ho’s Aman Mathur, we can list his romantic characters, that made a warm home in our hearts, all week long.
However, there’s an underrated character that we often look over but was brilliant and that’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’s Surinder Sahni.
Navjot Gulati, a writer and director, took to his social media account and shared how Surinder Sahani was filled with a soul and was a complete vibe.
He also mentioned how he, like most of us, refused to accept that a woman wouldn’t recognize her own husband without a mustache. However, he later realized what the director meant on a deeper level.
To conclude, he wrote how one character was the alter ego of the other and his intention for writing down a series of tweets is to appreciate Surinder Sahni.
Not sure if all Taani’s will choose Raj, but we agree with the rest. Let’s be honest, we all need a man who not only understands his partner but also gives them time and space to fall in love (or not).
From holding her future wife’s hand at a very fragile time to converting into a boisterous version of his introverted self, this character tried hard to show his true side without making his wife uncomfortable.
Also, netizens couldn’t help but agree.
Surinder paappe, love you yaara!