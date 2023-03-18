There are times when we watch a movie and are taken aback by the actors we don’t know, rather than the massive and overrated celebrities. These characters make a warm home in our hearts with their talent.

In a thread, netizens discuss the most nuanced performances by our desi actors, which remain underrated to date.

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: Netflix

1. “Vikrant Massey as Shutu in A Death In The Gunj.” –WelderApprehensive47

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: Amazon Prime Video

2. “Randeep Hooda – Sarbjit.” –fishyyrishi

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: TOI

3. “Avinash Tiwary in Khakee and Riddhi Kumar in Human.” –ekdumsaras

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: Netflix

4. “Tillotama Shome in Sir.” –Agitated-Squirrel-67

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: The Indian Express

5. “Harshvardhan Rane in Taish, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranveer Shorey in Sonchiriya.” –StuckInDreams

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: KoiMoi

6. “Sharman Joshi – Rang De Basanti.” –mereKaranArjunAyenge

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: Netflix

7. “Anushka in NH10.” –qug123

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: The Indian Express

8. “Atul Kulkarni in Khakee.” –WelderApprehensive47

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: IMDb

9. “Milind Soman as Pant in Bajirao Mastani. I did not expect it and he was fabulous. I feel this performance was overlooked as almost everyone was in top form.” –Classic_Pop_1574

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: IBT TImes

10. “Vicky Kaushal in Masaan.” –CurioMdHH22

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: The Indian Express

11. “Sanjay Mishra in Ankhon Dekhi and Kaamyaab. Such natural acting.” –no_need_form

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: Drishyam Films

12. “Rajpal Yadav in Main, Meri Patni or Woh. His portrayal of a shy, insecure and jealous husband is incredible. No Bollywood actor could have done the role as well as he did. If anyone here is from UP and has not seen the movie, then go watch it.”Sycho_Siren

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: The Indian Wire

13. “Kangana’s performance in Simran, Rangoon and Judgementall Hai Kya. Priyanka Chopra and Shefali Shah in Dil Dhadakne Do. Farhan Akhtar in ZNMD.” –MyCuriousSelf04

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: Netflix

14. “Kareena Kapoor in Talaash.” –DiscussMay

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: Netflix

15. “Jimmy Shergill in Tanu Weds Manu, A Wednesday, Yahaan and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster.” –kena938

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: Eros Now

16. “Rajeev Khandelwal in Aamir.” –citiusaltius

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: The Indian Express

17. “Kunal Khemu in Malang.” –Capable-Ad8558

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: Netflix

18. “Deepak Dobriyal in Delhi 6 and Gulaal.” –totoropoko

The Most Underrated & Nuanced Performances By Bollywood Actors
Credits: Netflix

Looks like we have our binge list for this weekend!