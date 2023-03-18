There are times when we watch a movie and are taken aback by the actors we don’t know, rather than the massive and overrated celebrities. These characters make a warm home in our hearts with their talent.

In a thread, netizens discuss the most nuanced performances by our desi actors, which remain underrated to date.

1. “ Vikrant Massey as Shutu in A Death In The Gunj.” –WelderApprehensive47

Credits: Amazon Prime Video

2. “ Randeep Hooda – Sarbjit.” –fishyyrishi

Credits: TOI

3. " Avinash Tiwary in Khakee and Riddhi Kumar in Human." –ekdumsaras

Credits: Netflix

4. “ Tillotama Shome in Sir.” –Agitated-Squirrel-67

Credits: The Indian Express

5. “ Harshvardhan Rane in Taish, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranveer Shorey in Sonchiriya.” –StuckInDreams

6. “ Sharman Joshi – Rang De Basanti.” –mereKaranArjunAyenge

Credits: Netflix

7. “ Anushka in NH10.” –qug123

Credits: The Indian Express

8. " Atul Kulkarni in Khakee." –WelderApprehensive47

Credits: IMDb

9. “ Milind Soman as Pant in Bajirao Mastani. I did not expect it and he was fabulous. I feel this performance was overlooked as almost everyone was in top form.” –Classic_Pop_1574

Credits: IBT TImes

10. “ Vicky Kaushal in Masaan.” –CurioMdHH22

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: The Indian Express

11. “ Sanjay Mishra in Ankhon Dekhi and Kaamyaab. Such natural acting.” –no_need_form

Credits: Drishyam Films

12. “ Rajpal Yadav in Main, Meri Patni or Woh. His portrayal of a shy, insecure and jealous husband is incredible. No Bollywood actor could have done the role as well as he did. If anyone here is from UP and has not seen the movie, then go watch it.” –Sycho_Siren

Credits: The Indian Wire

13. " Kangana's performance in Simran, Rangoon and Judgementall Hai Kya. Priyanka Chopra and Shefali Shah in Dil Dhadakne Do. Farhan Akhtar in ZNMD." –MyCuriousSelf04

Credits: Netflix

14. “ Kareena Kapoor in Talaash.” –DiscussMay

Credits: Netflix

15. “ Jimmy Shergill in Tanu Weds Manu, A Wednesday, Yahaan and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster.” –kena938

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: Eros Now

16. “ Rajeev Khandelwal in Aamir.” –citiusaltius

Credits: The Indian Express

17. “ Kunal Khemu in Malang.” –Capable-Ad8558

Credits: Netflix

18. " Deepak Dobriyal in Delhi 6 and Gulaal." –totoropoko

Credits: Netflix

Looks like we have our binge list for this weekend!