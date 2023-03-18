There are times when we watch a movie and are taken aback by the actors we don’t know, rather than the massive and overrated celebrities. These characters make a warm home in our hearts with their talent.
In a thread, netizens discuss the most nuanced performances by our desi actors, which remain underrated to date.
1. “Vikrant Massey as Shutu in A Death In The Gunj.” –WelderApprehensive47
2. “Randeep Hooda – Sarbjit.” –fishyyrishi
3. “Avinash Tiwary in Khakee and Riddhi Kumar in Human.” –ekdumsaras
4. “Tillotama Shome in Sir.” –Agitated-Squirrel-67
5. “Harshvardhan Rane in Taish, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranveer Shorey in Sonchiriya.” –StuckInDreams
6. “Sharman Joshi – Rang De Basanti.” –mereKaranArjunAyenge
7. “Anushka in NH10.” –qug123
8. “Atul Kulkarni in Khakee.” –WelderApprehensive47
9. “Milind Soman as Pant in Bajirao Mastani. I did not expect it and he was fabulous. I feel this performance was overlooked as almost everyone was in top form.” –Classic_Pop_1574
10. “Vicky Kaushal in Masaan.” –CurioMdHH22
11. “Sanjay Mishra in Ankhon Dekhi and Kaamyaab. Such natural acting.” –no_need_form
12. “Rajpal Yadav in Main, Meri Patni or Woh. His portrayal of a shy, insecure and jealous husband is incredible. No Bollywood actor could have done the role as well as he did. If anyone here is from UP and has not seen the movie, then go watch it.” –Sycho_Siren
13. “Kangana’s performance in Simran, Rangoon and Judgementall Hai Kya. Priyanka Chopra and Shefali Shah in Dil Dhadakne Do. Farhan Akhtar in ZNMD.” –MyCuriousSelf04
14. “Kareena Kapoor in Talaash.” –DiscussMay
15. “Jimmy Shergill in Tanu Weds Manu, A Wednesday, Yahaan and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster.” –kena938
16. “Rajeev Khandelwal in Aamir.” –citiusaltius
17. “Kunal Khemu in Malang.” –Capable-Ad8558
18. “Deepak Dobriyal in Delhi 6 and Gulaal.” –totoropoko
Looks like we have our binge list for this weekend!