There are several on-screen female characters who taught us a gazillion lessons. While most of them were appreciated by the male characters opposite to them, a bunch of others were left on their own.

Here are some female characters, who were pure gold but were treated as nothing by their male counterparts. Let’s take a look at them, shall we?

1. Ayesha – Dil Dhadakne Do

She was always overlooked by her own family and yet, she never took a stand for herself. She never told her husband that she isn’t ready for children right now and never even discussed her personal life issues with her parents. Even though she had a thriving business, everyone cared more about her brother’s or husband’s career. Needless to mention, she was a perfect woman but was constantly taken for granted.

2. Rani – Queen

She was perfect in her own set ways, wasn’t she? However, she was constantly put down by the ‘love of her life’. Although she had an inconsiderate fiance, she had a great set of parents who constantly supported her and the decisions she took. All she ever needed was some air beneath her wings to fly high, which she did, with some help from her new friends.

3. Geet – Jab We Met

From embracing ourselves just the way we are to living each moment while it lasts, there’s too much we learned from this happy-go-lucky character. However, she was also taken for granted when she landed up at her boyfriend’s door. From a chirpy and happy girl, she was pushed to struggle and sob on her own because her ‘someone own’ failed to see her worth.

4. Veronica – Cocktail

Yes, she was different and loved living her life on her own. From putting up with her boyfriend and his family drama to helping out a stranger, who later became her best friend, she did everything she could to keep her tribe happy. However, what did she get in return – pain, betrayal and backstabbing? She absolutely deserved better from her own people, who took her for granted.

5. Sanjana – Main Hoon Na

Wait, don’t get me wrong. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the post-makeover look too, the problematic issue is the fact that it was done to charm a man, who chose to ignore her earlier as she used to wear crop tops, coloured headgears and had kohled eyes. And, just because she was a 10/10 badass babe and didn’t wear sanskaari clothes, it doesn’t mean that she’s not beautiful.

6. Anjali – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Again, she might have not donned chic desi clothes or applied a lot of makeup in the first half of the movie but that doesn’t mean she can’t be a good partner. However, her crush and also her best friend failed to see her inner beauty (which he later fell for, by the way), and it was, no doubt, his loss. From not reciprocating her feelings to letting her go, she was always taken for granted by her only ‘friend’.

7. Shanti – Om Shanti Om

From being the leading female actor in the entire film industry to numerous men confessing their admiration for her every other day, she had everything. And yet, she was made to feel worthless because her own secret husband failed to value her. She just wanted some affection and love from her husband and what did she get in return – constant tears and death?

8. Kashi – Bajirao Mastani

Let’s be honest – even though she wasn’t the lead in the movie, she captured the sadness, heartbreak and dejection of a woman deceived in love so well. When her husband couldn’t see her worth even though she was a devoted wife, she stood her ground. She never disrespected or insulted him or his new wife, which proves that she was a flawless woman.

9. Zoya – Ishaqzaade

She wanted to do something and make her entire family proud and praise her. However, everything goes down the drain when she falls in love with their enemy, who fakes a marriage with her to humiliate her and her family. From being a perfect and strong-headed girl to becoming a taken-for-granted and revengeful woman, her journey was not easy.

10. Saba – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

What was her fault, honestly? Post facing a massive heartbreak in her life, she again fell in love with a man, who was never over with his crush. We could see her on-point maturity when she hugged him for one last time and tells him that she started loving him but before it gets more intense, they should part ways as she doesn’t want to get hurt later. And man, we knew she was a perfect 10/10 but he lost her, forever.

These characters also taught us that there’s a silver lining in every cloud and we should look forward to the good parts, rather than looking back and dwelling on the past.

Please note that all images are taken from their respective movies.