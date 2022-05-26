Zoya Akhtar is one of the most proficient directors of the current generation and there's no doubt about it. With relatable scenarios, realistic characters and a heartwarming storyline, she has been severing us with some brilliant movies for more than a decade.

Her movies are nothing short of an art and almost all of her characters speak volumes about her masterpieces. Today, we decided to make a list of the life lessons that we learned from the characters in her movies, that instantly made a home in the hearts of the audience.

Let's check these out, shall we?

Zoya Akhtar, what a phenomenal director!

Please note that all images are taken from Netflix unless specified otherwise.

Design Credits: Shanu Ketholia