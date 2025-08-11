War 2 BMS Pre-Sales: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s Film Is Selling Only 26 Tickets Per Minute Since The Last 8 Hours!

‘War 2’ is already bringing the whole country together… and the film hasn’t even released yet! With 26 tickets flying out every minute, FOMO levels are at an all-time high. The hype machine is in full gear, and TBH, we get it. If you’re wondering what the fuss is all about, clear your plans and let’s break down why ‘War 2’ is the hottest ticket in town.

1. Star Power Unleashed: Kabir Meets Komaram, Desi MCU Style

When you put Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in one frame, you don’t just get a movie; you get pure cinematic energy. Hrithik is back as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, bringing that trademark swag and those deadly moves that make us all want to hit the gym (and then take a nap). Meanwhile, Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut is basically the crossover event we’ve all been manifesting. This pairing? Next level.

Image courtesy Hindustan Times

2. The Spyverse: YRF’s Masaledaar Multiverse

Spy franchises are the new family sagas, and YRF’s Spy Universe is basically our own dhinchak MCU. ‘War 2’ joins the blockbuster legacy of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’, and ‘Tiger 3’, and yes, they’re all interconnected, like that one cousin who knows everyone’s business. Fans can’t wait to see what new twists this movie brings to the YRF Spy Universe.

3. Action Teasers That Broke the Internet (And Maybe a Few Laws of Physics)

‘War 2’ teasers are giving pure live-action meme energy: think gravity-defying stunts, Hrithik-Jr NTR face-offs, and chase scenes that make your morning cab ride look extra sad. The internet has already lost it over the sneak peeks; every reaction is basically, “Trailer nahi, yeh tandav hai!”

Image courtesy NDTV

4. Independence Day Weekend = Desi Box Office Dream

What’s more patriotic than watching desi spies save the world over popcorn? ‘War 2’ hits theatres on 14th August 2025, right before Independence Day, so you already know the long weekend plans are set. Blockbusters love dropping during this period, and honestly, there’s nothing like that collective energy of a packed, cheering crowd during the holiday.

5. India’s Baap of Big Budgets

₹400 crore. Yes, you read that right. ‘War 2’ is pulling out all the stops, setting a new bar with one of the highest budgets in Indian film history. Shooting across several countries and flexing massive production values, this one’s aiming to be an epic visual feast, so expect your jaw to hit the popcorn bucket (just saying).

Image courtesy Times of India

Conclusion: Tickets Are Vanishing—You In or Nah?

So yeah, while everyone else is hustling for those 26 tickets-per-minute, you now know exactly why ‘War 2’ is the moment. Are you ready for the chaos, the drama, and the whistle-worthy action?