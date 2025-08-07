War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR to Entertain Hyderabadis This Sunday – Here’s What’s Happening

Hyderabadis, brace yourselves! The film city is about to be lit, and no, we’re not talking about a random Tollywood party. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are about to drop into town, not just for biryani, but for something truly epic. The ‘War 2’ pre-release event is all set to create some major FOMO this Sunday. Still thinking, “Kya scene hai?” Scroll on.

1. A Star-Studded Spectacle

If star power could light up a city, Hyderabad would be visible from space this Sunday. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are coming, and honestly, the fangirl/boy energy is off the charts. Add Kiara Advani to this shiny mix, and you’ve got more glamour than your cousin’s big fat Indian wedding. It’s that rare occasion where Bollywood and Tollywood royalty take the same stage, and yes, your Instagram stories are about to look fire!

Image courtesy siasat.com

2. Exclusive Sneak Peeks

Waise toh sab log trailer dekhte hai, but how many get to see it first? Attendees can catch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and maybe even a trailer drop before it hits YouTube trending. Plus, get those juicy insights on how your faves made all that action look so smooth.

3. Electrifying Performances

Okay, imagine this: A live dance-off between Hrithik and Jr NTR. Goosebumps, right? Both are legit dance legends, and word is, they’ll be showing off those iconic moves at the event. Add to that live music and performances of the film’s chartbusters, and you’ve got the concert of the year disguised as a movie launch.

Image courtesy hindustantimes.com

4. Interactive Fan Engagements

On-screen ke heroes, real-life mein bhi kahaan do kadam peeche hai? At this event, you can try your luck at the Q&A round and maybe stump your favorite star. Plus, who doesn’t want free swag? There’ll be contests and exclusive ‘War 2’ merch up for grabs, so get your jugaad ready!

5. A Celebration of Cinema

Jr NTR’s big Bollywood debut in ‘War 2’ is nothing short of historic, and Hyderabad gets to host it first. With the release timed for Independence Day, the desi pride will be at an all-time high. Bollywood + Tollywood = cinematic fireworks.

Image courtesy shutterstock.com

So, Hyderabad, are you ready to witness history in the making? ‘War 2’ isn’t just a movie event, it’s the scene everyone’s going to talk about. Sharpen those phone cameras, warm up your vocal cords for some celebrity cheering, and get set to join the ultimate cinematic celebration. What do you think?