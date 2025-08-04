‘War 2’ was all set to explode on the scene. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR together? Bro, this was supposed to be the “big thing” moment for Bollywood stans. But US theaters are looking more deserted than a hostel mess during Diwali break. What exactly went down? Let’s spill the chai on the drama behind ‘War 2’s box office buzzkill.

1. So, Here’s What Actually Went Down

The numbers don’t lie, ‘War 2’ is off to a lukewarm start in the US. Despite massive hype, only about 5,500 tickets have been sold across 1,585 shows in 580 locations, pulling in around $150,978 as of August 3, 2025. To put that in context, it’s like announcing a Big Fat Indian wedding and only the neighbors’ stray cat shows up. Meanwhile, another big-ticket South release is eating all the cake.

Image courtesy: Variety

2. The Competition Is Real

‘War 2’ is not just fighting for eyeballs; it’s currently getting schooled by Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’. While ‘War 2’ counts its coins, ‘Coolie’ has already flexed $1 million+ in pre-sales in North America, moving over 35,000 tickets across 1,147 shows. Rajinikanth’s fanbase is wild, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj has stans in every corner. In this school, Rajini sir is the prom king, and ‘War 2’ is the new kid still figuring out the lunch menu.

Image courtesy: Unsplash

3. Marketing Mishaps?

You know how sometimes you plan a party but forget to actually send invites? Yeah, that’s kinda what happened here. The makers of ‘War 2’ decided Hrithik and Jr NTR should skip joint promotions to protect the film’s suspense, but what’s the point if nobody’s hyped about your epic showdown? This PR ‘jugaad’ is turning out to be a gamble, and right now, it’s not paying off.

4. Fan Reactions: A Mixed Bag

The aadmi’s verdict? Mazedaarly confused. Some diehards are losing their minds over the teaser’s CGI and casting, think “expectation vs reality” meme energy. Others swear by Hrithik-NTR chemistry and are ready to fight anyone who says otherwise. So basically, the Internet’s usual mood.

Image courtesy: Variety

Conclusion: The Final Battle Isn’t Over

‘War 2’ might be struggling to fill up US theaters right now, but yeh picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost. Will the movie pull a comeback montage, or has the audience seen a classic plot twist? We’re watching the story unfold. So, are you team ‘War 2’ or jumping on the ‘Coolie’ train?