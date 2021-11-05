Only A Real 'Engineer' Can Score More Than 5 In This Totally Basic Science Quiz

Science subjects, engineering courses, and the many pitfalls that come with them are the "hot topic" when it comes to web series and movies, because of how relatable it is to a majority of Indian youth.

But, while everyone relates to stories of engineering, how much of the course do engineers and science students actually remember? If you are an engineer, then your score in this basic quiz can answer that question:

1. Let's start with the one everyone would know about - what is mitochondria? via Phys The powerhouse of the cell. It's a chemical compound. It's the scientific name for plants. I can't believe I don't know this one!

2. What does c in the equation E=mc2 stand for? via Adobe Mass Energy Speed of light Umm...

3. What is the unit of measurement of an electric current? via Thought Co Ohm Ampere Hertz Bazinga

4. What is the chemical formula of Sulfuric Acid? via Dreamstine Na2CO3 H2SO4 H2O Arey but I hated Chemistry!

5. Who first stated the laws of motion? via thoughtco Isaac Newton Albert Einstein Vikram Sarabhai Rohit Shetty

6. Which of the following is a contact force? via tutorialspoint Magnetic forces Electrostatic forces Gravitational forces Friction

7. What is force per unit area? via queensu Velocity Pressure Acceleration A lot of Force. John Abraham is probably starring in it!

8. Rolling friction is smaller than sliding friction. via BBC True False