If You Get More Than 5 In This Quiz You're A Chetan Bhagat Fan, No Matter What You Say

Chetan Bhagat and his books have an altogether different fan following among Indians. You will find his books in almost every Indian household. Have you also read his books?
Answer these questions then.
1. The famous Bollywood film 3 Idiots, is based on which of Chetan Bhagat's novels?
via cinema express
2. Which among the following was the first novel by Chetan Bhagat?
via Twitter
3. The following quote is from which of his books?"But I guess it's better for people to shut up rather than rather than say something nasty."
via adobe stock
4. Which of his novels questions the corrupt social set up in India and encourages the younger generation to change this?
via cashkaro
5. Which publishing house has published all of Chetan Bhagat's novels?
6. Pick the movie which is not based on one of his novels.
7. What is the name of his latest book that released in 2021?
8. Which of the following stills is not from a movie based on one of his novels?
9. Which of the following non-fiction novels are not written by Chetan Bhagat?
via adequate deal
10. How many of his novels have been adapted into movies?
Result