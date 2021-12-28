If You Get More Than 5 In This Quiz You're A Chetan Bhagat Fan, No Matter What You Say

Chetan Bhagat and his books have an altogether different fan following among Indians. You will find his books in almost every Indian household. Have you also read his books?

Answer these questions then.

1. The famous Bollywood film 3 Idiots, is based on which of Chetan Bhagat's novels? via cinema express The 3 Mistakes of My Life Five Point Someone One Night At The Call Centre None of these.

2. Which among the following was the first novel by Chetan Bhagat? via Twitter The 3 Mistakes of My Life 2 States Half Girlfriend Five Point Someone

3. The following quote is from which of his books? "But I guess it's better for people to shut up rather than rather than say something nasty." via adobe stock Revolution 2020 Five Point Someone One Night At The Call Centre Half Girlfriend

4. Which of his novels questions the corrupt social set up in India and encourages the younger generation to change this? via cashkaro Revolution 2020 What Young India Wants India Positive Making India Awesome

5. Which publishing house has published all of Chetan Bhagat's novels? Penguin Random House India Rupa Publications Westland HarperCollins Publishers India

6. Pick the movie which is not based on one of his novels. Kai Po Che Half Girlfriend Fitoor 2 States

7. What is the name of his latest book that released in 2021? One Arranged Murder The Last Queen 400 Days None of these

8. Which of the following stills is not from a movie based on one of his novels?

9. Which of the following non-fiction novels are not written by Chetan Bhagat? via adequate deal What Young India Wants Making India Awesome India First India Positive