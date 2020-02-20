Do your hands itch to grab a copy every time you cross a bookstore? Do you find yourself adding books to your wish-list even before you finish the last four ones you purchased?  Well, there is finally a word for this, Tsundoku

Source: Notion press

The Japanese word doku essentially means reading and tsun which originates in tsumu is a word that means to pile up. So when put together, tsundoku means the buying of reading material and piling it up. 

pile of books library
Source: Pinterest

According to Professor Gerstle who teaches pre-modern Japanese at the University of London, "The phrase 'tsundoku sensei' appears in text from 1879 according to the writer Mori Senzo. Which is likely to be satirical, about a teacher who has lots of books but doesn't read them." 

Source: Wallpaperflare

However, it isn't an insult as the term implies that there is an intention to go around to reading it eventually. It hangs somewhere between bibliomania and hoarding, a perfect combination of loving books too much and not actually getting around to reading them. 