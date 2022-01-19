IE Or EI?: Only A Spelling Wizard Can Score More Than 5 In This Ultimate English Spelling Quiz

English is not an easy language, but it is spoken very commonly. However, we still fail to spell out some basic spellings.

And if you are someone who doesn't rely on auto-correct, then this ei or ie quiz should be a child's play for you.

All you need to is select the right spelling for these commonly misspelled words. Here you go then!

1. Pick the correct spelling Besiege Beseige

2. Pick the correct spelling Concieve Conceive

3. Pick the correct spelling Freight Frieght

4. Pick the correct spelling Hygiene Hygeine

5. Pick the correct spelling Weird Wierd

6. Pick the correct spelling Leisure Liesure

7. Pick the correct spelling Acheive Achieve

8. Pick the correct spelling Proficient Proficeint

9. Pick the correct spelling Foriegn Foreign

10. Pick the correct spelling Counterfeit Counterfiet

11. Pick the correct spelling Protien Protein