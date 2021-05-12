Even Board Exam Toppers Can't Score More Than 5 In This Basic Maths Quiz

If you were the kid who had the answer to a question ready even before the teacher was done writing down the equation, then this quiz should be as easy as the table of 5.

1. What is the smallest prime number? via 0 1 3 2

2. Pick the value of pi: via Readersdigest 21/7 7/22 22/7 20/7

3. Which of the following is not a basic trigonometry ratio? via geeksforgeeks Secant Cosecant Cotangent Consign

4. What does the O in BODMAS stand for? via Embibe Orders Omicron Omega Octagon

5. In 5678, what are the face value and place value of 5? Face value: 1000, Place value: 5 Face value: 5, Place value: 1000 Face value: 5, Place value: 5000 Face value: 5, Place value: 5

6. You have to calculate the probability of drawing a face card from a pack of 52 cards. What denominator will you use in your calculations? via Snopes 13 52 12 40

7. Which of the following numbers has no divisibility rule? via pngimages 8 7 6 5

8. What is the degree of a straight angle? via Kofastudy 90 180 360 720

9. In the following image, name the part highlighted from A to B. Chord Arc Tangent Circle Segment