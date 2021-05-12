Even Board Exam Toppers Can't Score More Than 5 In This Basic Maths Quiz

If you were the kid who had the answer to a question ready even before the teacher was done writing down the equation, then this quiz should be as easy as the table of 5.
2. Pick the value of pi:
3. Which of the following is not a basic trigonometry ratio?
4. What does the O in BODMAS stand for?
5. In 5678, what are the face value and place value of 5?
6. You have to calculate the probability of drawing a face card from a pack of 52 cards. What denominator will you use in your calculations?
7. Which of the following numbers has no divisibility rule?
8. What is the degree of a straight angle?
9. In the following image, name the part highlighted from A to B.
10. Based on both, sides and angles, how many types of triangles are there?
