Urdu is a beautiful language. And you might believe it is an alien language if you have been watching your daily dose of TV news lately but I am here to tell you, it's really not. You speak Urdu a lot better than you think you do. 

1. Dost- Friend

The Hindi word for friend is Mitra. Not something we use in casual conversation. 

2. Dil - Heart

The Hindi word for heart is Hriday.

3. Kanoon - Law/Rule

The Hindi word for law/rule is Niyam

4. Khoon - Blood

The Hindi word for blood is Rakht. Imagine saying that in a casual sentence. 

5. Kamra - Room

The Hindi word for room is Kaksh.

6. Darwaza - Door

The Hindi word for door is Dwar. And unless you are in a period/mythological drama, I don't see you ever using it. 

7. Akhbaar - Newspaper

The Hindi word for newspaper is Samacharpatra

8. Taarikh - Date

The Hindi word for Date is Dinaak. 

9. Havaa- Air

The Hindi word for air is Vaayu

10. Izzat - Reputation

The Hindi word for reputation is Pratishtha. 

11. Khwaab- Dream

The Hindi word for dream is Sapna

12. Bahadur- Bold/Brave

The Hindi word for bold/brave is Nidar

13. Sharam- Shame

The Hindi word for shame is Lajja

14. Zahar - Poison

The Hindi word for poison is Vish

15. Kismat- Fate

The Hindi word for fate is Bhagya

16. Kitaab- Book

The Hindi word for book is Pustak

See, Urdu is not that difficult to understand. Like I said, you and I, both speak better Urdu than we think we do. 