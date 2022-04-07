Urdu is a beautiful language. And you might believe it is an alien language if you have been watching your daily dose of TV news lately but I am here to tell you, it's really not. You speak Urdu a lot better than you think you do.
1. Dost- Friend
The Hindi word for friend is Mitra. Not something we use in casual conversation.
2. Dil - Heart
The Hindi word for heart is Hriday.
3. Kanoon - Law/Rule
The Hindi word for law/rule is Niyam.
4. Khoon - Blood
The Hindi word for blood is Rakht. Imagine saying that in a casual sentence.
5. Kamra - Room
The Hindi word for room is Kaksh.
6. Darwaza - Door
The Hindi word for door is Dwar. And unless you are in a period/mythological drama, I don't see you ever using it.
7. Akhbaar - Newspaper
The Hindi word for newspaper is Samacharpatra.
8. Taarikh - Date
The Hindi word for Date is Dinaak.
9. Havaa- Air
The Hindi word for air is Vaayu.
10. Izzat - Reputation
The Hindi word for reputation is Pratishtha.
11. Khwaab- Dream
The Hindi word for dream is Sapna.
12. Bahadur- Bold/Brave
The Hindi word for bold/brave is Nidar.
13. Sharam- Shame
The Hindi word for shame is Lajja.
14. Zahar - Poison
The Hindi word for poison is Vish.
15. Kismat- Fate
The Hindi word for fate is Bhagya.
16. Kitaab- Book
The Hindi word for book is Pustak.
See, Urdu is not that difficult to understand. Like I said, you and I, both speak better Urdu than we think we do.