The author behind many of our favourite bedtime stories like Rusty, the boy from the hills and The adventures of Rusty is here to chase away your lockdown blues.

The renowned author, Ruskin Bond will be going on-air and reading his books from 1st May to 15th May on a show called 'Bonding over the Radio'.

The stories are recorded over telephone from his cottage in Mussoorie as he narrates tales of small towns, boarding schools and misadventures.

You can tune into the broadcast on Prasar Bharati’s mobile app NewsOnAir as well as on three channels – FM Gold, Indraprastha and AIR Live News 24x7 from 7.10 am and 10.10 pm, everyday to hear Ruskin Bond's books come to life.