You know why you're here. Just please don't idolise any of these men ever, okay? I will take no blame of it.

1. Oliver Cromwell was probably talking about taking 50,000 Irish slaves and being a military dictator.

He who stops being better stops being good.

- Oliver Cromwell

2. Charles Manson was definitely talking about the racial supremacy of the white American male. So, maybe take the quote out of context, if you want to, this is.

The real strong have no need to prove it to the phonies.

- Charles Manson

3. I don't think most of us have shared Ted Bundy's experience of murdering young women... He said these during his final interview before he was executed.

Countless millions who have walked this earth before us have gone through this, so this is just an experience we all share.

- Ted Bundy

4. For the uninitiated, Mussolini was one of the OG fascists and pretty much wrote the guidelines for other fascists to follow.

Better to live a day as a lion than 100 years as a sheep.

- Benito Mussolini

5. For future references, just assume that all military dictators are plain evil. This one is known to be one of the godfathers of chemical warfare and one of the more famous slavers.

Never interrupt your enemy, when he is making a mistake

- Napoleon Bonaparte

6. Idi Amin's rule was full of human rights abuses, ethnic persecutions, corruption and extrajudicial killings.

If we knew the meaning of everything that is happening to us, then there would be no meaning.

- Idi Amin

7. Boy oh boy, the Serbian dictator didn't really think of this quote while committing war crimes and murdering hundreds of thousands of people.

Equality means nothing unless incorporated into institutions.

- Slobodan Milosevic

8. Brave words coming from one of the worst dictators in history.

The oppressed peoples can liberate themselves only through struggle. This is a simple and clear truth confirmed by history.

- Kim Il-Sung

9. Maximilien Robespierre killed thousands and committed other heinous crimes to suppress the French revolution but all that went in vain when he was eventually guillotined.

The secret of freedom lies in educating people, whereas the secret of tyranny is in keeping them ignorant.

- Maximilien Robespierre

10. Widely known as the worst dude in all of modern history, Hitler was definitely talking about genocide here.

Obstacles do not exist to be surrendered to, but only to be broken

- Adolf Hitler

11. He sure did exactly that during the Bengal famine.

If you are going through hell, keep going.

- Winston Churchill

The lesson to be learnt here is that you never pay attention to catchy slogans when the men saying them are genocidal maniacs.