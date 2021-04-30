Only School Toppers Will Be Able To Score More Than 5 In This Ultimate Grammar Quiz

So, you think you can be part of the grammar police? Then this quiz should be a piece of cake for you:
1. Pick the sentence that is grammatically correct:
2. Pick the adverb from this sentence: She told me to walk quickly and take the keys from her.
3. Pick the compound sentence:
4. Pick the sentence that is in passive voice:
5. Pick the verb in this sentence: The case of beer bottles is for the party tomorrow.
6. Pick the right word to complete the sentence: Thirty minutes __ all I have to prepare for the call.
7. How many types of pronouns are there in the English language?
8. What is "democracy"?
9. Hate is a verb. Hatred is a noun. What is the process of turning a verb, like "hate" into a noun, like "hatred" called?
10. Which of the following is a statement?
Are you ready for the results?
Result