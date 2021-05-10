English is not our first language. But, that has not stopped Indians from taking over the language and making it our own - whether that is by mixing Hindi words to develop "Hinglish" or the other extreme, using words that even native English speakers don't use regularly. 

Source: YouTube

Yes, Twitter user Inika talked about how she experienced the biggest "culture shock" when she realized that "thrice" is actually not a word people commonly use outside of India. 

*I'm thrice as shocked as you are!*

Pretty soon, people were responding to the tweet with other words that are far too common in India. But don't find a place in everyday conversations between native English speakers. 

*Kya karun main marr jaun, meri koi feelings nahi hain? Tumhari English, English, meri English archaic?*

In fact, this Quora thread actually provides a pretty extensive list of all the English words and phrases Indians seem to have a monopoly on: 

Though this answer certainly takes the cake: 

Just to clarify, these words are not incorrect, but most of these are considered archaic. And at times, used incorrectly by non-native speakers. 

For example, you don't "revert back", you simply revert or respond. And there is no such thing as a "good name" because well, all names are good, right? (Except perhaps your ex's). 

Anyway now you know! So is there a word you'll add to the list? Let us know in the comments section below. 