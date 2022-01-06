Only True Sherlock Holmes Fans Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

Sherlock Holmes has millions of fans worldwide. What's common among all of them? An eye for detail just like the detective himself. From books to movies and short plays, Sherlock Holmes stories have been adapted so many times that you cannot just forget the basic details if you are a fan.

1. What street do Holmes and Watson live on? via GIPHY Regency Street High Street Church Street Baker Street

2. What is the name of Sherlock Holmes' landlord? via GIPHY Mrs. Hudson Mrs. Parkerson Mrs. Jones Mrs. Johnson

3. How many Sherlock Holmes stories did Arthur Conan Doyle write if you include both novels and short stories? via GIPHY 40 56 60 not more than 10

4. Which of the following is one of the four full-length novels starring Holmes? via GIPHY The Five Orange Pips His Last Bow A Study in Scarlet The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes

5. What is the name of Sherlock Holmes' older brother? via GIPHY Bycroft Myron Mycroft None of these

6. Who are the Baker Street Irregulars? via GIPHY police shopkeepers vendors street urchins

7. Did Arthur Conan Doyle really pen the phrase 'Elementary, My Dear Watson' in any of his stories? via GIPHY Yes No

8. What word is written at the murder scene in "A Study in Scarlet?" via GIPHY leben ruche rache Was something even written?

9. Where does Holmes store his tobacco? via GIPHY Cigar Box Persian slipper Under the hat In between the books