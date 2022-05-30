Did you know 3 idiots was shot at IIM Bangalore? Well, I didn't. Then I came across a LinkedIn post from an IIM Bangalore alumnus where he juxtaposed the film's cutouts against the location they were shot, and honestly, it looked like a work of art.

These photos are so perfectly placed that they can give Photoshop a run for its money. Here's Steven Rathod's "3 Idiots X IIM Bangalore series" encapsulating the movie, right from the admission to the graduation. 

This is where the three idiot's Imperial College of Engineering's journey began

3 idiots iim bangalore
Source: LinkedIn
3 idiots
Source: LinkedIn

"Life is a race, agar tez nahi bhagoge toh koi tumhe kuchal ke aage nikal jayega"

3 idiots
Source: LinkedIn
3 idiots
Source: LinkedIn

"Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai, lekin dost first aa jaye toh jyada dukh hota hai"

3 idiots
Source: LinkedIn
3 idiots
Source: LinkedIn
3 idiots
Source: LinkedIn

"Jahanpanah, tussi great ho, tohfa qubool karo"

3 idiots iim bangalore
Source: LinkedIn
When I was studying at IIMB, it was a pretty hectic life. I was rewatching the movie 3 idiots one day and felt that students are living the scenes in some way or the other. Everyone here relates to several characters from the movie. I just wanted to juxtapose the scenes in the movies to the actual locations to add a flavor of filminess to our lives.

                    - Steven Rathod to FPJ

This made me wanna watch 3 Idiots again, BRB. 

Check Out | Are you Chatur Enough To Pass This Ultimate '3 idiots' Quiz?