Did you know 3 idiots was shot at IIM Bangalore? Well, I didn't. Then I came across a LinkedIn post from an IIM Bangalore alumnus where he juxtaposed the film's cutouts against the location they were shot, and honestly, it looked like a work of art.

These photos are so perfectly placed that they can give Photoshop a run for its money. Here's Steven Rathod's "3 Idiots X IIM Bangalore series" encapsulating the movie, right from the admission to the graduation.

This is where the three idiot's Imperial College of Engineering's journey began

"Life is a race, agar tez nahi bhagoge toh koi tumhe kuchal ke aage nikal jayega"

"Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai, lekin dost first aa jaye toh jyada dukh hota hai"

"Jahanpanah, tussi great ho, tohfa qubool karo"

When I was studying at IIMB, it was a pretty hectic life. I was rewatching the movie 3 idiots one day and felt that students are living the scenes in some way or the other. Everyone here relates to several characters from the movie. I just wanted to juxtapose the scenes in the movies to the actual locations to add a flavor of filminess to our lives.

- Steven Rathod to FPJ

This made me wanna watch 3 Idiots again, BRB.

Check Out | Are you Chatur Enough To Pass This Ultimate '3 idiots' Quiz?