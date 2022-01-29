Categories

QUIZ

Do You Have What It Takes To Become An Entrepreneur? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Meenu Katariya

Being an entrepreneur is not easy. You need to have the right traits and funding to do so. Oh, and you also need to watch Shark Tank India. But for now, take this quiz to know if you can become an entrepreneur.

1. How did you spend your teenage years?

2. What kind of job do you prefer, if not leading a company?

3. Why do you want to become an entreprenuer? 

4. What's the state of your finances?

5. Failure for you means

6. Which among the following do you prefer?

7. How do you plan your vacations?

8. How good are you at multitasking?

9. In school, you were

10. What is your relationship status?

Result

