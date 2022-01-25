Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You How Much Money You'll Raise In Shark Tank India

There's some charm associated with Shark Tank India which has led even oldies to miss their daily soaps and get hooked to this reality show, estimating the deal beforehand because the suspense is real!

However, if watching the show stirs up your entrepreneurial instincts, take this quiz to find out how much money your company will raise on Shark Tank!

1. How would you want to pitch your brand? via How To Build a Brand 1. PowerPoint presentation 2. Be yourself on stage and talk passionately about your brand. 3. Build your mini shop on stage and give a demo for each of your products. 4. Act out a play with your co-founders to show how your brand addresses a problem.

2. Suppose you have a startup idea, how would you convince your parents? via UNWTO 1. Talk about how not having a 9-5 job will let you help them in household chores (you can try, at least). 2. Rewatch 3 Idiots otherwise abba nahi maanenge! 3. Claim that you took Papa kehte hain bada kaam karega too seriously. 4. You do not wish to be a corporate slave *cue mah life, mah rules*

4. If given a chance, who would you choose as your company's brand ambassador?

4. What little trick will you secretly pull off to win over the judges? 1. Wear/carry a product of their brand. 2. Claim that you belong to the same hometown as them. 3. Make no counter offer, just say deal pakki. Send out a slew of compliments on how much value the judges can add to your business.

5. What do you think you'll be remembered for once you've left the Shark Tank stage? via CNBC 1. Entrepreneur skills 2. Wacky products 3. Innovation and passion 4. Best counter offer.