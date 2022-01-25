Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You How Much Money You'll Raise In Shark Tank India

There's some charm associated with Shark Tank India which has led even oldies to miss their daily soaps and get hooked to this reality show, estimating the deal beforehand because the suspense is real!
However, if watching the show stirs up your entrepreneurial instincts, take this quiz to find out how much money your company will raise on Shark Tank!
1. How would you want to pitch your brand?
2. Suppose you have a startup idea, how would you convince your parents?
via UNWTO
3. If given a chance, who would you choose as your company's brand ambassador?
4. What little trick will you secretly pull off to win over the judges?
5. What do you think you'll be remembered for once you've left the Shark Tank stage?
via CNBC
6. How would you make the customers engage with your brand?
via INVOLVE
Also read: Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You Which Shark Tank India Judge You Are
Result