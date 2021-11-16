We Bet You Cannot Pass This Basic Spelling Quiz

No matter how hard we try, there are certain basic words in English that we never get right. We use these words quite often but their spellings give us nightmares. Think you are good at it? Take this quiz to prove.

1. Pick the correct spelling. Embarassing Embarrassing Embarrassing Embaressing

2. Which of the following is spelled correctly? Privelege Accommodate Diarreah None of these

3. Is there a spelling mistake in this sentence? This restaurant has the best brocoli salad? Yes No

4. Pick the correct spelling. Millennial Milennal Millenial Millenniall

5. Pick the correct spelling. Maintanance Maintainance Maintenance The correct spelling is not in the options.

6. Pick the spelling error in this sentence: We reside in seperate apartments for convenience. Reside Convenience Seperate No error

7. Pick the correct spelling. Phillippines Phhilippines Philipines Philippines

8. Pick the correct spelling. Receive Recieve Receve Reiceve