You and I both know how power naps can do wonders and freshen up our mood. I mean, a little nap in the afternoon after your lunch! That sounds perfect, right?

This dream has come true for a Bengaluru-based company as they have allowed its employees to take naps during working hours.

As per reports, Wakefit, a sleep solutions brand in Bengaluru, has announced the 'right to nap' for its employees. They have allowed their staff to take a nap for up to 30 minutes at work.

In an official mail, the director of the company, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, stated:

We have decided to normalise afternoon naps at work and declare 2 to 2.30 pm as the official nap time for all our employees. From now on, you will have the right to nap between 2 to 2:30 pm.

The director cited a study from NASA in the email that said, "A NASA study reveals that a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33 per cent, while a Harvard study shows how naps prevent burnout."

We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now and yet have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest - the afternoon nap. We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch.

The company is also planning on creating cozy nap pods and quiet rooms in the office to aid in a more suitable sleep environment.



Here's how people have reacted to this news and hope other companies follow the same.

Let's normalise naps at work!

Read more: It's 2022. It's High Time Companies & Recruiters Start Revealing Salaries In Job Postings.