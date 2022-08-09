"Unpaid internship is exploitation and no one should apply for them." Sound advice you would have heard from many. Sensible too. But this Redditor had advice to the contrary. According to them, unpaid internships are actually useful and you should apply for them. Before you start fuming, listen to their reasoning, it actually makes sense.

So, according to them, you can use unpaid internships to practice your interview skills. And if you get an offer, you can just tell them that you can't work for them because you got accepted for a paid internship.

Good advice, right? You won't just get to practice your interview skills, but you'll also get the chance to get back on people who exploit young talents in the name of an unpaid internship. Win-win!

And Twitter is also in favour and tried to reason with the ones who weren't.

Great advice on why you should apply for unpaid internships pic.twitter.com/j1RsU7ppTK — Marcus Hutchins (@MalwareTechBlog) August 6, 2022

Works especially well today if you’re still unemployed, living with family, and frustrated AF! Sooner or later you’ll land a good job thanks to preparedness. 👍🏽 https://t.co/f5D5e2ZO2o — 🥧🏳️‍🌈Homoludens🧠🎮 (@a_space_alien) August 7, 2022

I also love the implication that companies which offer unpaid internships are not "real" companies. — 🔞Aogami🔞 (@Aogami22) August 7, 2022

Congratulations on both missing the point AND admitting you’re part of the problem. I hope lots of people apply and then turn you down to waste your time. — David Wizard (@davidwizard) August 8, 2022

Alternatively, working an unpaid internship results in doing work that is worth nothing or almost nothing, where a company willing to pay you will make sure you're doing work worth what you're being paid. — Daniel Mutton (@DanielMutton3) August 8, 2022

They still exploited you tho. You could've gotten some savings in that six months time. — Princess Flufflebutt (@Flutterybutt) August 7, 2022

i went in thinking another one of those "pull yourself by your bootstraps" kinda post but this is great! — Rohan Mishra (@Roh_Mish) August 7, 2022

Poorer students cannot work for free, wealthier students can. Unpaid internships are not available to all. They just create more inequality that wealthier people are too blind to see. — Jobbie King🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Jobbie1874) August 7, 2022

You deserve to be paid for your labour. — Maggie MacIntyre (@inkstainedmags) August 7, 2022

It lacks the benefit of being disruptive to companies that rely on unpaid labour. — Maggie MacIntyre (@inkstainedmags) August 7, 2022

Bonus if at the end of the interview and they say "so when can you start?" You can drop "oh, lemme get back to you on that. I've got a few interviews for paying jobs elsewhere i wanna try first — Alexi Vallen (@AlexiVallen) August 6, 2022

All the people arguing that an unpaid internship at a commercial company is totally fine bc of whatever are all from the US. If u do any work for a company that makes money they should pay for it. It's scary how exploiting people is considered normal in the US. — Tommy Markstein (@Markste_in) August 7, 2022

Love this. I did one and got stuck with a company that was downsizing. They literally laid off a long time employee, had her clean out her desk, then gave it to me to do her work for free. I was paying a college tuition to work for their buddy's failing company for free. Gross — 🎶🏳️‍🌈 SPIKE 🏳️‍⚧️🦖 (@fasteronfire525) August 7, 2022

If you are questioning this, unpaid internships ARE unethical, and you can definitely use them for interview practice.

