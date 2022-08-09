"Unpaid internship is exploitation and no one should apply for them." Sound advice you would have heard from many. Sensible too. But this Redditor had advice to the contrary. According to them, unpaid internships are actually useful and you should apply for them. Before you start fuming, listen to their reasoning, it actually makes sense.
So, according to them, you can use unpaid internships to practice your interview skills. And if you get an offer, you can just tell them that you can't work for them because you got accepted for a paid internship.
Good advice, right? You won't just get to practice your interview skills, but you'll also get the chance to get back on people who exploit young talents in the name of an unpaid internship. Win-win!
And Twitter is also in favour and tried to reason with the ones who weren't.
Great advice on why you should apply for unpaid internships pic.twitter.com/j1RsU7ppTK— Marcus Hutchins (@MalwareTechBlog) August 6, 2022
I also love the implication that companies which offer unpaid internships are not "real" companies.— 🔞Aogami🔞 (@Aogami22) August 7, 2022
Congratulations on both missing the point AND admitting you’re part of the problem. I hope lots of people apply and then turn you down to waste your time.— David Wizard (@davidwizard) August 8, 2022
Alternatively, working an unpaid internship results in doing work that is worth nothing or almost nothing, where a company willing to pay you will make sure you're doing work worth what you're being paid.— Daniel Mutton (@DanielMutton3) August 8, 2022
They still exploited you tho. You could've gotten some savings in that six months time.— Princess Flufflebutt (@Flutterybutt) August 7, 2022
Poorer students cannot work for free, wealthier students can. Unpaid internships are not available to all. They just create more inequality that wealthier people are too blind to see.— Jobbie King🏴 (@Jobbie1874) August 7, 2022
You deserve to be paid for your labour.— Maggie MacIntyre (@inkstainedmags) August 7, 2022
It lacks the benefit of being disruptive to companies that rely on unpaid labour.— Maggie MacIntyre (@inkstainedmags) August 7, 2022
Bonus if at the end of the interview and they say "so when can you start?" You can drop "oh, lemme get back to you on that. I've got a few interviews for paying jobs elsewhere i wanna try first— Alexi Vallen (@AlexiVallen) August 6, 2022
Love this. I did one and got stuck with a company that was downsizing. They literally laid off a long time employee, had her clean out her desk, then gave it to me to do her work for free. I was paying a college tuition to work for their buddy's failing company for free. Gross— 🎶🏳️🌈 SPIKE 🏳️⚧️🦖 (@fasteronfire525) August 7, 2022
If you are questioning this, unpaid internships ARE unethical, and you can definitely use them for interview practice.
