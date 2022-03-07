Students need to gain some work experience while they are in college. For this, it is a must for them to join an internship. Several organizations provide internships for graduate, postgraduate or research scholars including the Government of India. Today, we are going to look at paid internships provided by government agencies.

1. Sansad TV Internship Programme

In 2021, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels were merged to form Sansad TV. Sansad TV is an Indian Government channel that broadcasts the proceedings of both the Houses of Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, along with other programmes.

You can get the opportunity to work as research support for various programmes being produced. With this internship, you'll get to work with the Parliament and the Parliamentary exposures. Depending on your performance, you might get the offer to extend your internship for another 6 months.

Duration of the internship: 6 months

Stipend: ₹30,000 - ₹60,000 per month depending on qualification and experience

How to apply: You can e-mail your application form at [email protected] or send a copy to Director (Sansad TV), Room No. 303, Talkatora Stadium Annexe, New Delhi

You can find the application form here.

2. Research Internship at the Reserve Bank of India

Through an internship at the Reserve Bank of India, you get an opportunity to expose yourself to cutting edge research in central banking. If you are someone who has recently been in college and wants to pursue a PhD in Economics, Banking, Finance or related fields, then this internship could be a very good opportunity for you.

There are four departments of RBI you can get an internship in - Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM), Strategic Research Unit (SRU), and International Department (ID).

The selection for this internship is done twice a year depending on the requirements, and the internship commences from 1st January or 1st July. To apply for this internship, you need to fill out the application form, attach your CV, References and a Statement of Purpose and send it to the email id of the concerned department.

Duration of the internship: 6 months, extendable for another 6 months depending on the performance

Stipend: ₹45,000 per month

How to apply: Send your CV, References and Statement of Purpose to the email id of the department you're interested in.

You can find more details about the departments and the internship here.

3. Internship at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched an internship program that is open throughout the year. This internship is open for students who are pursuing Graduation, Post-graduation or who are Research Scholars.

If you are pursuing Engineering, Management, Law, Economics, Finance, Computers or Library Management can apply for this internship. Candidates from other domains can also be considered depending on the department's requirements. You can also choose the duration of the internship ranging from 1 month to 3 months.

Duration of the internship: 1-3 months

Stipend: ₹10,000 per month

How to apply: You can apply for the internship by clicking here.

You can find more details about this internship here.

4. Delhi Planning Department Internship

The Delhi Planning Department provides internships for candidates holding a graduate or postgraduate degree, preferably in economics, statistics, commerce and mathematics discipline. The internship is for a duration of 6 months.

The last date of application for 2021-22 was 20.07.2021, you should check the website of the Delhi Planning Department before that to see for the notification for this year.

Duration of the internship: 6 months

Stipend: ₹25,000

How to apply: Application can be made online through the Delhi Planning Commission's website. You can click here to see the notification of the previous year.

5. Internship at the Ministry of External Affairs

To commemorate 75 years of independence, the Ministry of External Affairs launched the first edition of the MEA Internships Programme. This internship aims to bring foreign policy closer to people. The candidate must be in the final year or college and should not exceed the age of 25 years.

The Ministry also provides airfare for the selected candidates from their domicile state or college to Delhi. This internship is for 1 month and can also be extended for a maximum period of 3 months for exceptional candidates.

Duration of the internship: 1 month, might extend to three months

Stipend: ₹10,000 per month, MEA also provides airfare from the residing state of the candidate to Delhi

How to apply: Candidates can register at the internship portal by clicking here.

There are several organizations providing unpaid internships, but personally, that is blatant exploitation of labour. All work, including the work done by interns, should be paid for. That's why we have only included government agencies providing paid internships.

