Last year, Shark Tank India became quite the conversation starter almost everywhere. The companies, pitches, and well, the sharks had us all glued to our screens for updates. While there were too many innovative pitches and brands, a number of them have managed to soar after their appearance on the show.

And these companies are proof of it.

1. Skippi Ice Pops

Skippi Ice Pops is the first brand of ice pop in India, made with RO water and natural flavors and colors. On Shark Tank India season 1, the company was the first to garner investment from all five sharks. In exchange for a 15% stake in the company, the brand received ₹1.2 crore. The business claimed, after Shark Tank that its monthly sales reached ₹2 crore and that it processed more than 20,000 online orders.

2. Brainwired

Sreeshankar S. Nair and Romeo P. Jerard founded the agrotech company Brainwired, which provides cost-effective solutions for animal health monitoring and tracking. The founders of the business were successful in convincing four sharks, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta and Ashneer Grover to invest ₹60 lakh in exchange for a 10% stake in the business. Reportedly, the brand’s monthly sales have increased to an average of ₹35 lakh, and it will soon begin exporting to other countries.

3. Heart Up My Sleeves

Heart Up My Sleeves is a brand of detachable sleeves that focuses on minimalism and sustainability by using fancy, reusable, and creative sleeves. It was founded by Riya Khattar, who hails from Delhi. In season 1 of Shark Tank India, Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal had invested ₹25,000 for 30% equity. With distribution on e-commerce websites like Nykaa Fashion and Myntra, the brand’s monthly sales have now increased to ₹6-7 lakhs.

4. Namhya Foods

Namhya Foods was founded by Ridhima Arora while she was caring for her father, who had been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. She had also quit her job to return to Jammu, her hometown. The Buddhist chant "nam myoho renge kyo" served as the inspiration for the company's name. Namhya secured a deal for ₹50 lakh with 10% equity on Shark Tank India. The brand has established a monthly sales record of ₹40 lakh, and will open distribution centers in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.

5. Jugaadu Kamlesh or KG Agrotech

Peyush Bansal and Kamlesh’s conversation about the state of loans in the country was one of the most memorable moments from the first season of Shark Tank India. He received an investment of ₹10 lakh for 40% equity from Bansal and a flexible no-interest loan of ₹20 lakh. LensKart Academy also trained ‘Jugadu Kamlesh’, who founded KG Agrotech with his nephew Naru. His cutting-edge technologies are currently assisting small-scale farmers.

6. Get-A-Whey

Get-A-Whey makes an effort to make ice cream more protein-rich, low in calories, and sugar-free, in order to make the experience guilt-free. The Sharks loved the presentation and the variety of flavors that they had pitched on Shark Tank India. And so, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, and Ashneer Grover offered ₹1 crore to the business in exchange for 15% equity. The startup’s brains are Jimmy and Jash Shah, a mother-and-son team whose sales have increased to between ₹80 lakh and ₹1 crore.

7. Annie

Thinkerbell Labs created Annie, a device for children with special needs. On the show, Prathamesh Sinha, a young boy, gave the demonstration, and he did an excellent job showcasing the product. Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Anupam Mittal, three sharks, offered them ₹1.05 crores in exchange for 3% equity. When it comes to the company’s progress, Polly, the American version of Annie, was named one of the best inventions by Time magazine. They were also named one of the most influential startups by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology initiative Solve.

8. Quirky Naari

On Shark Tank India, Malvica Saxena, who is based out of Mathura, presented Quirky Naari, which is India’s first hand-painted denim brand, showcasing some quirky cool apparel and footwear. The customization and Instagram presence of the brand made it look quite innovative. The brand has seen an increase in monthly sales of upto ₹5 lakhs and begun receiving international orders since securing a deal worth ₹35 lakh with 15% equity.

With that, the jury’s out (literally) for Shark Tank India 2.