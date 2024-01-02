The truth of the matter is, we’re finally at a place, collectively where people are tired of corporate culture shenanigans. People want the freedom to work efficiently while being accepted and seen as they are, which is fair. Most of us want to do our work well, but we also want our needs to be met, even if that’s as simple as having more downtime. Which is why this LinkedIn post by the CEO of career and skill-building company Unstop is so important.

Credit: Giphy

In his post, Ankit Aggarwal, the founder of Unstop shared a screenshot of a conversation with an employee where they asked for a leave, post a light night at a concert. Mr. Aggarwal, responded to the request with a simple ‘Cool, I hope you had a great concert. Take us as well sometime.’

Credit: LinkedIn

Now, as corporate employees, we’re all familiar with the hassle we’ve to go through to get leaves or enough time to relax and enjoy ourselves. But this response is proof that bosses can be cool, and supportive. It may be rare, but it’s obviously becoming more and more of a norm.

So, here’s us starting the new year by churning this story out to inspire managers and leaders to be just as understanding as Mr. Ankit Aggarwal. Because, we all deserve good mental health, and our work environments have a lot to do with that.

But take a look at how people have responded to the post as well. Many are super inspired and full of hope.

Credit: LinkedIn

Credit: LinkedIn

Credit: LinkedIn

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: LinkedIn

Credit: LinkedIn

Credit: LinkedIn

Credit: LinkedIn

Manifesting such a work environment for all of us.