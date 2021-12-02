Are you one of those who have been applying for jobs like crazy but not getting any calls? One of the possible reasons could be that your resume has been rejected by the employers.

What could go wrong with the resume? Someone on Reddit made a detailed post about resume mistakes they noticed on LinkedIn.

Now, not everyone agrees to the points mentioned in this Redditor's post and so, people shared a few things they feel don't look good on a resume.

1. Candidate's photo is not important, you can leave it out. If your work experience is less than 7 years, don't make a resume more than 1 page. No one reads your 4-line career objective and knowing basic MS-Excel is not a skill.

2. In Research, long format resumes are common even for inexperienced candidates.

3. Make sure to keep the CV succinct. These days due to the overwhelming number of applicants, companies use software to shortlist candidates. Hence, try to use fair amount of keywords relevant to the role you are applying for. Use CAR framework. CAR - Context, Action, Result. Also, use a lot of power verbs.

4. It's okay to have a small section of hobbies right at the end. Helps the interviewer steer the conversation in a more casual direction if they want to do that.

5. If I'm hiring someone I want to know that they are a normal human being and have some interests outside of work!

6. There’s Novorésumé which lets you create a one page resume free of cost.

7. The resume is like a proposal to a prospective employer. So sell yourself showcasing relevant skills and keep things minimal so as not to fatigue whoever is going through it. Showcase the best set of (relevant) achievements rather than spitting out everything. Understand the role and put the hardskills accordingly. Use a lot of keywords.

8. No need to mention your religion and marital status on your resume.

9. Do not send out generic resumes to multiple firms. Tailor your resume to match the job requirements, include relevant experiences and skills for each place. Do not write generalized statements. Put yourself in the hiring manager's shoes and think how you would add value to the company and the role.

10. If the first half of page 1 does not tell the recruiter what you exactly do or what you sell or what you are good at, the CV is going into the rejected pile.

11. Unless your highest qualification is HSC/12th and a fresher, please don't put your 10th standard marks/percentage. If you are a graduate, your percentage in 10th is of no concern.

12. Clear and formal photos are good to have.

Do you agree with these? If not, why?