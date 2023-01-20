Being a freelancer, when you receive a project, you don’t know whether it will get scrapped, turn into a bestseller, or get appreciated by the judges of Shark Tank India themselves. In short, freelancers live a wild-wild life.

India Times

ADVERTISEMENT Remember the episode where PatilKaki floored the judges with her delicious food? Judges were also greatly impressed by the packaging of the products. They were shocked to know that it wasn’t from some marketing agency that charges lakhs of fees but a freelance designer instead.

When you get appreciated by the Shark Tank India judges, you’re sure to burst with excitement. The freelance designer, Harshita Mittal, also took to Instagram to showcase her reaction to this most-rewarding moment, and her reel has since gone viral.

She wrote, “YESSS. THIS HAPPENED. I don’t know from where to start. I remember taking up this project not knowing what is coming for me next. Be it sleepless night, 1000’s of iterations or this-MOST REWARDING MOMENT EVER.”

“I still am not able to process everything. Peyush talking about something I did. I admire this person soo soo much. And he liked something I did, is a dream come true,” she added.

Her reel has received around 6.4 million views and the tank judges have also commented on it.

This incident is surely going to prove a testament to freelancers’ capabilities, help them grow and charge their worth.

