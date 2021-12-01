Not every business leader is born with a silver spoon in their mouth; they have studied hard to achieve this level of success and become of great value to the world.

Since business acumen does not come naturally to everyone, a high level of qualification is required to climb the success ladder. Continue reading because we've compiled a list of the educational qualifications of Indian CEOs running the big companies globally.

1. Parag Agrawal - CEO, Twitter

After earning his BTech from IIT-Bombay, this latest Twitter CEO went on to Stanford University to pursue a PhD in computer science. In 2001, Parag graduated from the Atomic Energy Central School.

2. Arvind Krishna - CEO, IBM Group

Krishna holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur and a doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

3. Sundar Pichai - CEO, Google LLC & Alphabet INC

Pichai holds an M.S. from Stanford University in materials science and engineering and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, where he was named a Siebel Scholar and a Palmer Scholar, respectively.

4. Anshu Jain, President of Cantor Fitzgerald

Jain earned a BA in economics from the University of Delhi's Shri Ram College of Commerce in 1983. He then earned his MBA degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts Amherst's Isenberg School of Management in 1985.

5. Satya Nadella - CEO, Microsoft

After completing his bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering in Hyderabad, Nadella received his M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

6. Shantanu Narayen - CEO, Adobe Inc

Following a bachelor's degree from Osmania University in Hyderabad, Narayen received an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley.

7. Ajaypal Singh Banga - CEO, Mastercard

Banga earned a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Economics from Delhi University's St. Stephen's College, as well as a PGP in Management (equal to an MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.

8. Sanjay Mehrotra - CEO, Micron Technology

Mehrotra studied at the University of California, Berkeley, for his bachelor's and master's degrees, as well as at Stanford for an executive programme. Mehrotra is the owner of a number of patents.

9. Jayshree Ullal - CEO, Arista Networks

Ullal earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from San Francisco State University (electrical). She continued her education at Santa Clara University, earning a master's degree in engineering management.

10. Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo

This British multinational alcoholic drinks company's CEO has an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, a postgraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, and a BA Economics from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University.

