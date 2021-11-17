IIT JEE gets you admission into some of the most premier engineering institutes of India. The exam is a tough nut to crack. So, if you are looking for other alternative exams that can get you a degree in engineering, here's little help.

1. VITEEE

The exam is conducted by Vellore Institute of Technology for its engineering courses at campuses located in Vellore, Chennai, Amravati, and Bhopal.

The question paper consists of 5 sections - Mathematics/Biology, Physics, Chemistry, General Aptitude, and English. The exam is conducted once a year and you can check the schedule and other details here.

2. BITSAT

Birla Institute of Technology and Science conducts BITSAT for admission to Integrated First Degree programs such as B.Tech., B.Pharm, M.Sc offered at BITS campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

The test consists of 150 MCQs from Physics, Chemistry, Maths/ Biology, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning.

You can visit their website for more details.

3. SRM JEEE

SRM Institute of Science and Technology conducts SRMJEEE for admission to UG engineering courses offered by the University.

The test consists of 125 multiple choice questions across 5 sections - Physics, Maths, Chemistry, English, and Aptitude.

Visit their website for more details.

4. Manipal Entrance Test (MET)

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) offers admissions to various programs in engineering, management, hospitality, media through MET.

Visit their website for more details.

5. State engineering entrance exams

Several states in India continue to conduct their own entrance exams for engineering courses, others accept JEE Mains scores.

Uttar Pradesh - UPSEE

Karnataka - KCET

Maharashtra - MHT CET

Bihar - BCECE

Assam - Assam CEE

Kerala - KEAM

West Bengal - WBJEE

Telangana - TS EAMCET

Andhra Pradesh -

Odisha - OJEE

Jammu & Kashmir - JKCET

Jharkhand - JEECE

Chhattisgarh - CG PET

Gujarat - GUJCET

Goa - GCET

Uttarakhand - UKSEE

Tamil Nadu - TANCET

6. CUSAT Common Admission Test

Cochin University of Science and Technology conducts the exam every year for admission to various UG and PG courses in engineering.

You can check their website here.

7. Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET)

The national-level entrance test is conducted by various participating universities of India. Candidates who qualify the exam, can pursue engineering courses of their choice at these central universities.

For details you can check the website here.

8. IPU CET

The test offers admission into various UG & PG level courses including engineering at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU).

Did we miss out on any other exams? Let us know in the comments section below.