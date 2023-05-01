AI has taken over the world, or at least trying to. While people are debating whether AI will take over jobs or not, it is important to look at the report shared by the World Economic Forum which shows the real impact of AI and digital revolution on existing jobs. It also includes the top 10 fastest-declining jobs as well as the fastest-growing ones.

According to the World Economic Forum’s The Future of Jobs Report 2023, 23% of jobs are expected to change in the next five years through growth of 10.2% and a decline of 12.3%. India, on the other hand, will see a churn of 22% as compared to the global average of 23%.

By 2027, 69 million new jobs will be created and 83 million jobs will be eliminated. It’s the jobs aided by technology which will see the fastest growth in the world. These include AI and Machine Learning Specialists, Sustainability Specialists, Business Intelligence Analysts and Information Security Specialists.

The world is welcoming the advancements in technology and increasing digitization because of which clerical jobs will see the fastest decline in the next five years. Here’s a list of the top 10 fastest-declining jobs –

1. Bank Tellers and Related Clerks

2. Postal Service Clerks

3. Cashiers and ticket Clerks

4. Data Entry Clerks

5. Administrative and Executive Secretaries

6. Material-Recording and Stock-Keeping Clerks

7. Accounting, Bookkeeping and Payroll Clerks

8. Legislators and Officials

9. Statistical, Finance and Insurance Clerks

10. Door-To-Door Sales Workers, News and Street Vendors, and Related Workers

Technology, including AI, is not our foe. We are currently at the forefront of technological advancements, and the key to preparing for the future is by embracing these technologies as our allies.

