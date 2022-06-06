With work from home gaining momentum, employees can work from literally anywhere. But the flip side is that the boundaries between working hours and personal time constantly keep getting blurred. And in India, where organizations pride themselves on having a poor work culture that squeezes the life out of its employees, this does not come as a surprise.



This is what happened when a Twitter user shared a screenshot from his office WhatsApp group. The screenshot shows how an employee was asked to do something at 10 PM - much beyond the working hours.



I have no issues with people working till whatever time in their organisations. But please don't bring that sweatshop culture to our doorstep. 🙏🙂 pic.twitter.com/0vaS8F2OOM — Joey.N.U. (@joeyp225) June 2, 2022

The screenshot shows a colleague asking someone to complete a task at 10 PM. One of the colleagues mentioned how they will do it the first thing in the morning. While the other mentioned how they do not have access to their laptop. The user who shared the tweet replied saying, "it's 10 in the night. Will be done first thing tomorrow."



Now you might think that the task must be urgent. But to quote the colleague, it was "a very simple (t)ask". To shed more light, the task "simply needs to be shared. Nothing major".



Much to the displeasure of the colleague, they did it themselves. But this sparks an important conversation around setting professional boundaries. Twitteratis shared their two cents.



More of this please. More people saying no and setting boundaries — Nikita Deshpande 🌈🧙 (@deepblueruin) June 3, 2022

I swear! This attitude! I hv done it myself! With such ppl, I ensure that I m never available…khudi kar hi lo apne kaam! N I also know that they won’t get another “me”…so that helps to say these ‘F offs” — Latika (@imlnk) June 3, 2022

I remember working at a place where my leaving on time was frowned upon. They considered staying late as a sign of hard work. Dude, when I come in time, finish my work on time, I deserve to leave in time. Late ruk ke kya aalu chhilu waha ya laptop pe patte khelu? — Minakshi Pharswal (@Crazynailzz) June 3, 2022

Could have just done it themselves in the first place if it was that simple. But no, drama to zaruri hai dikhaane ke liye ki kitna mehnatkash human hai yeh. — T. 🏳️‍🌈 (@altzina) June 2, 2022

This is toxic work culture and it will only stop once everyone says they will not work beyond a certain time. This needs to constantly be available and deliver on demand is draining us all out. — Amena (@AmenaAAzeez) June 3, 2022

I make it a point by not replying to anything asked on WhatsApp. Simple answer, there are 100 chats there, i missed it. Sets clear priorities for next time.



Use slack. — #ALLAHUAKBAR (@badtameez_dil) June 2, 2022

I have issues with organisations taking a follow up on WhatsApp. WhatsApp is something I consider personal and there shouldn't be a work related follow up there. — Nishant Shende (@Sarcasm_Shende) June 2, 2022

I refused to install work apps and push mail on my personal mobile & just shut down by 5pm even if I'm not doing anything. These people simply hv no respect for privacy and work life balance. So glad 2 see ur response 🤟 — Dawn (she/her)🌈 (@Nneshama) June 3, 2022

Main hota toh poochta.



If you could have done it yourself and it was that simple,



merko kahe ping kiya raat ko 10 baje. — Amit Behere (@_amitbehere) June 3, 2022

We need to be assertive like this. I've had a maha toxic client in the past who did not respect boundaries and the concept of 'taking time off'. And I obliged because paapi pait of self and the agency. Halkat hote hain clients bahot. Most Indian agencies need to grow a pair. https://t.co/x1ofi74CgL — Divya Vinekar 🎭 (@WannabeSanyasin) June 3, 2022

It's 2022. Organizations should respect working hours and not expect employees to be available at their beck and call after official hours.

