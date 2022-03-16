UPSC Prelims Exam is the first step towards fulfilling the dream of becoming an IAS officer. The syllabus is wide, encompassing almost everything under the sun. Since the exam is of objective nature, candidates can make use of some tips suggested by those who have cleared it.

Anupam Sharma, an IFoS officer, is doing a great job by posting his analysis of questions from CSE Prelim Exam and offering certain useful tips.

In this question on 'palm oil', he explained how candidates can check if there's any possibility of a statement being true.

23. Logical Tricks for #UPSCPrelims 🧠



Do It Yourself (DIY)



Will post explanation tomorrow.



— Anupam Sharma, IFS (@AnupamSharmaIFS) March 15, 2022

You will find some lengthy questions in UPSC Prelims. Many aspirants do not attempt these questions thinking they might waste a lot of their time.

Anupam Sharma shares a trick here. Checking the Hindi translation helps at times.

21. Lateral Thinking for #UPSCPrelims 🧠



* Like I told earlier also, don't be scared of lengthy questions. Handle them with open mind.



* Check Hindi translation (On an average, it helps in ~1 Question each year)



Disclaimer: Risky, not for Freshers



— Anupam Sharma, IFS (@AnupamSharmaIFS) March 13, 2022

In another question, he explained a few tips on guessing if the question setter has changed the data in the questions.

20. Logical #Tricks for #UPSCPrelims 🧠



* Empirical Observation: There are good chances that data/organization are changed in statements, coz it's very easy for Question-setter.

* Practicalities in framing Questions



Disclaimer: Risky, not for Freshers



— Anupam Sharma, IFS (@AnupamSharmaIFS) March 12, 2022

In questions where multiple statements can be true, he suggests understanding the psychology of the question setter.

19. Lateral Thinking for #UPSCPrelims 🧠



* Practicalities in framing a statement

* Psychology of Question-setter



Disclaimer: Risky, not for Freshers



— Anupam Sharma, IFS (@AnupamSharmaIFS) March 10, 2022

In a question about symbiotic relationships, he urged aspirants to look at the practical side of questions and not just give up because of the lack of bookish knowledge.

18. Logical Tips for #UPSCPrelims 🧠



* We may acquire knowledge from any source (books or movies), more important is it's application in Question(s)



* In most of the Questions, clarity of Basics is important even to apply the logical tricks



— Anupam Sharma, IFS (@AnupamSharmaIFS) March 7, 2022

In some questions, you need to make a thoughtful guess. Sometimes, correlating questions & options may give us the answer.

17. Lateral Thinking for #UPSCPrelims 🧠



Sometimes, correlating question & options may give us the answer.



Image: 2021 Q



I won't call it a "Blind Guess". At worst, it may be called a "Thoughtful Guess".



— Anupam Sharma, IFS (@AnupamSharmaIFS) March 6, 2022

The elimination strategy also comes to the rescue when you are confused between some answer options.

16. Logical Tips/Tricks for #UPSCPrelims 🧠



* Checking the options or statements properly

* Elimination



Disclaimer: Risky, not for Freshers



— Anupam Sharma, IFS (@AnupamSharmaIFS) March 4, 2022

I am not saying that you do not need to study and only these tips would help. These tips and tricks will just help you apply the knowledge you already have better.