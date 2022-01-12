We have always been intrigued by the billionaire lifestyle. From their exorbitant houses to their fancy cars, there's always something making the headlines. With the speculations of who will be getting the reigns of Mukesh Ambani's business empires surfacing, we look into what the Ambani kids and other Indian Billionaire's kids are doing right now.

This is what the Indian Billionaire's kids are doing right now -

1. Isha Ambani | Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail

Isha Ambani is Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter. She worked as a business analyst at global consultancy firm McKinsey & Co. Inc. before joining the boards of directors of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail in 2014. She is also the additional director at Reliance Foundation. In 2016, Isha Ambani launched Ajio, the company's online fashion portal.

Isha was one of the lead negotiators in the landmark US$5.7 billion deal between Facebook and Reliance Jio in 2020 for an e-commerce platform that will compete with Amazon and Walmart.

2. Akash Ambani | Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail

Isha's twin, Akash Ambani is the son of Mukesh Ambani. He was appointed the director and head of strategy at Reliance Jio. He is also an executive committee member and heads the business development of the company.

Akash Ambani, an ardent sports fan, also plays a key role in the player selection process for his team Mumbai Indians.

3. Anant Ambani | Director Reliance O2C, Reliance New Energy Solar, and Reliance New Solar Energy

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, joined his siblings Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani on the boards of Jio Platforms. He is also a director of Reliance O2C. In July 2021, Anant Ambani was appointed as a director of Reliance New Energy Solar and Reliance New Solar Energy.

4. Rishad Premji | Executive Chairman, Wipro Ltd

Azim Premji's son, Rishad Premji is the executive chairman of Wipro. Rishad is a Harvard graduate who joined his father's company as the Chief Strategy Officer in 2007. He was named the successor of his father.

5. Karan Adani | CEO, Adani Ports & SEZ Limited

Karan Adani is the son of India's second richest man, billionaire Gautam Adani. He is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ). Under his direction, APSEZ expanded from two ports to a string of ten ports and terminals.

6. Jeet Adani | Vice President, Group Finance

Billionaire Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019. He looks after the Strategic Finance, Capital Markets, and Risk & Governance Policy. Jeet also oversees Adani Airports as well as the Adani Digital Labs

7. Adar Poonawalla | CEO, Serum Institute of India

Adar Poonawalla is the son of Cyrus Poonawalla, the founder of the Serum Institute of India. Serum Institute is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced. He is currently the CEO of Serum Institute of India. Serum began exporting its products globally under Adar’s leadership.

8. Kavin Bharti Mittal | Founder and CEO of Hike

Kavin Bharti Mittal is the son of Sunil Bharti Mittal, the founder, and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Limited. He worked as an intern at McLaren, Google, and Goldman Sachs while studying in college. Unlike the other billionaire kids, Kavin has not joined the family business. He launched Hike, an instant messaging app, in 2012. Within 3 years, Hike had 100 million users and became the largest Indian internet company in terms of users.

9. Ananya Birla | Singer, Founder of Svatantra Microfin

Ananya Birla is the eldest daughter of one of the richest Indian billionaires Kumar Mangalam Birla. Like Kavin Mittal, Ananya also declined to join her father’s business empire. She is a singer currently signed with Universal Music. She is also the founder of Svatantra Microfin, which provides rural women with small loans to buy equipment for home-run businesses.

Some joined their father's businesses, some went ahead to follow their hearts. These Indian billionaire kids are surely making their mark in whichever field they chose for themselves.