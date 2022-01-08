What does it take to become a billionaire? What you should study to become the richest person in the world? Well, there's no sure-shot formula for that. Instead, we can tell you what the famous billionaires of the world studied and what their educational qualification are.

1. Elon Musk ($276B | SpaceX, Tesla)

Elon Musk has a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics from the University of Pennsylvania. He was accepted to a Ph.D. program in Material Science at Stanford University but dropped out after two days to join the internet boom and launch an Internet startup. Currently, he's the richest person in the world.

2. Jeff Bezos ($190B | Amazon)

Jeff Bezos is a Princeton University graduate and holds a degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

3. Bill Gates ($136B | Microsoft)

Bill Gates was a pre-law major and studied mathematics and graduate-level computer science courses at Harvard University. In 1975, he saw the opportunity to start his own software company and dropped out of college.

If things hadn't worked out, I could always go back to school. I was officially on leave."

- Bill Gates

4. Larry Page ($117B | Google)

Larry Page studied Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering at the University of Michigan. He holds a Masters of Science in Computer Science from Stanford University.

Larry Page enrolled in the Ph.D. program at Stanford University where he developed the 'PageRank' algorithm, the foundational technology of Google.

5. Mark Zuckerberg ($114B | Facebook)



A 'programming prodigy', Mark Zuckerberg studied psychology and computer science at Harvard University.

In his Sophomore year, he started working on his project Facebook and later dropped out of Harvard to focus on this project. In 2017, he received an honorary degree from Harvard.

6. Sergey Brin ($113B | Google)

Sergey Brin has a Bachelor of Science from the Department of Computer Science from the University of Maryland. He graduated with honors in computer science and mathematics at the age of 19.

Brin started his graduate studies in computer science at Stanford University and as of 2008, was on a leave from his PhD studies at Stanford.

7. Warren Buffett ($112B | Berkshire Hathaway)

Warren Buffett enrolled in the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He later transferred to the University of Nebraska where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

After being rejected by Harvard University, Warren Buffet enrolled in Columbia Business School and earned a Master of Science in Economics from there. He also attended the New York Institute of Finance after graduating.

8. Mukesh Ambani ($92B | RIL)

Mukesh Ambani attended St. Xavier's College in Mumbai. He holds a BE degree in Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Chemical Technology.

He went to Stanford University for an MBA but his father felt that real-life skills were gained through experience and not by sitting in a classroom, so he called him back to focus on the business.

9. Gautam Adani ($79B | Adani Group)

Gautam Adani, founder, and chairman of Adani groups enrolled for a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from Gujarat University but dropped out of college after the second year.

10. Zhang Yiming ($59B | TikTok)

Zhang Yiming is the founder of ByteDance and the creator of the video-sharing platform TikTok. He holds a software engineering degree from Nankai University in Tianjin.

Some billionaires went ahead to have a Ph.D. in their field of interest while some dropped out of college to focus on their brilliant billion-dollar business idea. So, kids, there is no set formula to become a billionaire. Go, ahead with what you strongly feel for and you might be the next on the list.