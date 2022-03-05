Everyone loves music, but if we ask you to guess a singer's worth, it's a whole new discussion. We made a list of the top 10 richest singers in the world and let's just say, we were extremely surprised by their net worth.

1. Kanye West

Kanye West AKA Ye has been a major influence when it comes to rap and hip-hop music. He has been in the news recently, for refusing to release his album Donda 2 on all music streaming platforms, and making it exclusively available on his Stem Player. The rapper has 21 Grammy Awards. With his brand Yeezy, endorsements, music records, and investments, his net worth is estimated to be $1.8 billion.

2. Rihanna

Rihanna is the richest female musician in the world. The Work singer is originally from Barbados and has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion. Most of her wealth comes from her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty and lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. She has won 9 GRAMMY awards and has been nominated 33 times. She is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

3. Jay-Z

Jay-Z is a musical giant when it comes to hip-hop. He is the most GRAMMY-nominated artist and has won 23 awards. He has an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion. In 2019, he was crowned hip-hop's first billionaire artist. He also ranks third in Forbes' Highest-Paid Entertainers for 2022.

4. Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney is a British musician, renowned for being a vocalist and bassist of the famous band, Beatles. His net worth is estimated to be around $1.2 billion. He has been recorded in the Guinness World Records as the "most successful musician and composer in popular music history." He has 60 gold records and sales of more than 100 million singles, in his career.

5. P. Diddy

Sean Combs, better known as Diddy or P. Diddy is an American rapper, producer and singer. He is the third richest rapper in the industry, after Kanye West and Jay-Z. Along with his musical engagements, he also has the record label Bad Boy Entertainment. For a long time, he was the richest rapper in the world. He has an estimated net worth of $900 million.

6. Madonna

If you love music, there's rarely a chance you haven't heard a song by Madonna in your life. The American singer is popularly known as the Queen of Pop. In 1990, the Papa Don't Preach singer became the first woman entrepreneur to appear on a Forbes cover. Forbes has also named Madonna as the second wealthiest female musician, after Rihanna. Her estimated net worth is approximately $850 million and she holds 7 GRAMMY awards.

7. Dr. Dre

Andre Romelle Young AKA Dr. Dre is an American rapper who is known for popularising violence of street life in gangster rap with his group, N.W.A. The I Need A Doctor rapper is credited with starting off the career of Eminem and 50 Cent, by co-producing their albums and signing them. He has won 7 GRAMMY awards and his estimated net worth is $820 million.

8. Celine Dion

The Canadian singer, Celine Dion is famous for singing the song My Heart Will Go On, for the film Titanic. Her net worth is estimated to be around $800 million. The I'm Alive singer has won 5 GRAMMY awards and has been nominated 16 times.

9. Bono

Paul David Hewson, popularly known by his stage name Bono, is the lead vocalist of U2, one of the most popular rock bands in the world. The Irish singer is also the co-owner of Clarence Hotel, a five-star hotel in Dublin. He was awarded the annual Man of Peace prize in 2008, by several Nobel Peace Prize laureates. His estimated net worth is $700 million.

10. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is an American singer popular for her country music. The Jolene singer gained fame for her music during the late 1960s and has won 11 GRAMMY awards. She has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, as a solo artist. Her estimated net worth is $650 million.

Which singers did you expect to make the list? Let us know in the comments.