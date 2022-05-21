Some were born with a silver spoon while some went ahead and carved their own spoon. But if there's one thing that is common in each of these business families, it's their extraordinary business acumen and the zeal to take their family legacy forward. Here are some of the richest Indian families, who together hold a fortune of over $300 billion.

1. Adani Family | $109.5 Billion

Gautam Adani is the wealthiest person in India. Adani family has a net worth of $109.5 billion, making them the richest family in India. Gautam Adani controls Mundra Port, which is India's largest port situated in his home state of Gujarat.

Adani Group's interests span infrastructure, commodities, power generation and transmission and real estate. Adani also has a 74% stake in Mumbai International Airport.

Being an entrepreneur is my dream job as it tests ones tenacity. I could never take orders from anyone.

- Gautam Adani & family

2. Ambani Family | $90 Billion

The Ambani family is amongst the richest Indian families, who live in a home worth $1 billion. The Ambani family has a net worth of $90 billion. It is mainly contributed by the Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail.

Also Read | 9 Lesser-Known Facts About Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited

3. Mistry Family | $34 Billion

The Mistry family owns the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which was founded in 1865. It operates in construction, real estate, textiles, engineered goods, home appliances, shipping, publications, power, and biotechnology.

4. Damani Family | $23.8 Billion

The Damani family owns the retail corporation, DMart, which has 271 stores across India. In 2021, the family bought a house worth more than $100 million. They also own the 156-room Radisson Blu Resort in Alibag, a popular beachfront getaway close to Mumbai.

5. Birla Family | $16.7 Billion

The Aditya Birla group is one of India’s oldest family-owned businesses. It was started as a cotton-trading company in 1857. The Birla group has a net worth of $16.7 billion, with interests in industries including metals, cement, financial services, telecom and retail.

6. Hinduja Family | $14 Billion

The Hinduja family-owned conglomerate, Hinduja Group, was established in 1914 by Parmanand Hinduja. It has a newt worth of $14 billion. The Hinduja Group currently has businesses in industries such as energy, automotive, finance and health care.

7. Bajaj Family | $13.7 Billion

Jamnalal Bajaj founded the Bajaj Group in 1926. The group comprises 34 companies and its flagship company Bajaj Auto is ranked as the fourth-largest two and three-wheeler manufacturer in the world.

8. Godrej Family | $10 Billion

The Godrej family is an Indian Parsi family that manages and largely owns the Godrej Group, which is 124 years old. They have a net worth of $10 billion, making them one of the wealthiest Indian families.

Some of these companies are centuries-old, proving that the strength of the family is the most powerful. While other companies are led by first-generation entrepreneurs, who prove that where you come from doesn't matter, what matters is where you are willing to reach.

Also Read | From Isha Ambani To Ananya Birla, What Are These Indian Billionaire Kids Doing Right Now?