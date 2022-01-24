From using the internet through Jio, listening to music on JioSaavn, or maybe watching Shark Tank on Voot, you're consuming a Reliance Industries product in one way or another. Started by Dhirubhai Ambani, Reliance has given a lot to the country and has grown immensely under Mukesh Ambani's guidance. Today, we found out a few interesting facts about Reliance that you probably wouldn't know.

Interesting Facts About Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited.

1. Reliance started their business with spices.

Contrary to popular belief, Reliance did not start its business with the textile industry. Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani started his business by selling spices. It was after this that he ventured into textile, oil, gas businesses, etc.

2. Reliance was the first Indian company to issue an IPO.

Reliance Textile Industry introduced the equity culture in India by announcing its IPO in 1977. It's the first-ever company in India to have launched an IPO. The IPO was oversubscribed by 7 times. SEBI was established in 1988, 11 years after Reliance's IPO.

3. Reliance is one of the largest producers of mango in India.

In 1997, Reliance's Jamnagar refinery was causing huge pollution issues so much so that it received several warnings from the Pollution Control Boards. Reliance turned this atrocity into opportunity by converting the wastelands near the refinery into a green belt.

Reliance has a 600-acre orchard around its refinery in Jamnagar that grows around 600 tons of mangoes of over 140 different varieties. It is the largest producer of mangoes in India.

4. Reliance spent over 900 crores on societal improvements.

Every company has a corporate social responsibility (CSR). Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited spent around 921 crore rupees on various CSR initiatives during the financial year 2020-21. The company's CSR initiative focuses on health, education, rural transformation and women empowerment among others.

5. Reliance Jio acquired its first 100 million customers in just 170 days.

When Mukesh Ambani launched Jio in India it was the 14th telecom operator in the country. Jio established a world record by acquiring its first 100 million customers in just 170 days. Today Jio is the number one telecom operator in the country surpassing Airtel and Vi.

6. Reliance was the first ever private Indian company to feature on the Fortune 500 list.

In 2004, RIL became the first and only private Indian company to ever feature on Fortune 500 list. It's the company that put India on the Fortune 500 list for the first time.

Reliance Industries ranks on the 155th position on the Fortune 500 list of 2021. RIL tops the list among Indian companies. There are only seven other Indian organizations on the list, 4 of which are government organizations.

7. Reliance owns the largest TV network in India.

Network 18 is the largest television network in India. It is owned by Reliance. Network 18 group channels include CNN News18, Colors TV, MTV India, Nickelodeon India, Comedy Central India, VH1 India, etc. The OTT platform Voot is also owned by Reliance's Network 18.

8. Forbes India is owned by Reliance.

The Indian edition of Forbes magazine, Forbes India, is also owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance. RIL owns several other magazines like Overdrive and Better Photography.

9. There's a special Dhirubhai Ambani postage stamp.

On 28th December 2002, the Ministry of Communications released a commemorative postage stamp featuring Dhirubhai Ambani. The stamp is a tribute to him and is issued by the Departments of Posts in the denomination of 5 rupees.

How many of these facts about Reliance did you know? Let us know in the comments below.