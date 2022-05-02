We see the glorious lifestyle the richest people in the world are living. Some get envious while some get inspired by it. But they didn't get there overnight. It took a lot of time for these billionaires to reach where they are today. So, let's have a look at the first jobs of the seven richest billionaires in the world and their humble beginnings.

1. Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $246 Billion. The major contributors to his net worth are his companies, Tesla and SpaceX. He was recently in news for buying Twitter.

You'd be surprised to know that his first job was working odd jobs at a farm and lumber-mill. This was back in 1989 when he moved to Canada and lived with his cousin.

2. Bernard Arnault

Bernard Arnault is a French business magnate, investor, and art collector. He is the chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, the world's largest luxury goods company. He is the second richest person in the world, with Arnault and the family's net worth being $156 Billion.

Arnault started his career in 1971 at his father's company, Ferret-Savinel. He was its president from 1978 to 1984.

3. Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos is the founder, executive chairman, former president and CEO of Amazon. He has a net worth of $150 Billion and is currently the third richest person in the world.

After graduating from Princeton University, Jeff Bezos was offered jobs at Intel, Bell Labs, and Andersen Consulting, among others. But his first job was at Fitel, a fintech telecommunications start-up, where he was tasked with building a network for international trade.

4. Bill Gates

Bill Gates is infamous for being a college dropout and for being one of the richest people in the world. He has a net worth of $129 billion and is the fourth richest person in the world. His wealth is mainly attributed to Microsoft, which he started in 1975. But before starting Microsoft, Bill Gates worked with his high school friend Paul Allen at Honeywel during the summer of 1974l.

5. Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani is the fifth richest person in the world and the richest person in India. Gautam Adani and the family have a net worth of $125 Billion. As a teenager, Adani moved to Mumbai in 1978 to work as a diamond sorter for Mahendra Brothers, which was his very first job.

6. Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Along with being one of the most successful investors in the world, he is also the sixth richest person in the world with a net worth of $116 Billion. Warren Buffett's first job was as an investment salesman at Buffett-Falk & Co, where he worked from 1951 to 1954.

7. Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman, managing director, and the largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL). He is the second richest person in India and the seventh richest person in the world, with a net worth of $105 Billion. After dropping out of Stanford University in 1980, Mukesh Ambani started working with his father, Dhirubhai Ambani, to run their family business.

