Like them or love them, Punjabi songs have become a phenomenon in India and the world today. Be it AP Dhillon summoning all the Brown Munde, or Diljit Dosanjh asking everyone to get a Desi Daroo, we know when to start rocking the floor.

It's no surprise then, that with catchy beats, groovy tunes and go-to lyrics, the part can't begin if DJ waale babu doesn't play a Punjabi hit.

So, with this, the Punjabi singers have garnered a HUGE fanbase. And, if the songs themselves have the mention of Prada, Mercedes and Swarovski, you can imagine how much monies these singers would be making.

Here are the richest Punjabi singers from India who got all aish and cash.

1. Sharry Mann - $78 Million net worth (reportedly)

Sharry got a bachelor's degree in civil engineering before pursuing a career in singing. Hailing from Mohali, he started his career in 2011 with the song 'Yaar Anmulle', which became an instant hit with people. He went on to give hit songs like 'Chandigarh Waliye', 'Sohne Mukhde','Bhul Jayin Na', 'Yenkne' and 'Cute Munda'.

Later, he made his acting debut with Oye Hoye Pyar Ho Gaya. Sharry won the Best Music Video at Brit Asia TV Music Awards for his song 'Yaar Chadeya'.

2. Gurdas Mann - $50-55 million net worth (reportedly)

Gurdas Mann started his career when a producer approached him to perform the song 'Dil Da Mamla Hai' on DD National, which was also his big break. He has recorded albums like Wah Ni Jawaniye, Chugliyaan, Yaar Mera Pyar and Peerh Prahoni. Moreover, he is the only Punjabi singer to win the national award for Best Male Playback Singer at National Film Awards.

3. Jazzy B - $50 million net worth (reportedly)

Born in Jalandhar, Jazzy B was brought up in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. His first album 'Gugiyan Da Jora', released in 1993. In fact, actor John Abraham started his modelling career with his song 'Surma'. With songs like 'Jugni', 'Fukraa', and 'Glassy', he became popular. He worked with Snoop Dogg for the song 'Most Wanted' in 2015.

4. Yo Yo Honey Singh - $25 Million net worth (reportedly)

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most popular Punjabi singers. The track 'Gabru' from his album International Villager in 2011 topped the Asian music charts, and even the official BBC Asian charts. He has made songs like 'High Heels', 'Break Up Party', 'Blue Eyes' and 'First Kiss' that became widely known.

5. Harrdy Sandhu - $21 million met worth (reportedly)

Harrdy was interested in cricket initially, and was even part of the 2004 Under-19 Cricket World Cup Indian squad. Due to an injury, he had to quit cricket and thus, shifted to singing. His first album "This is Harrdy Sandhu" came out in 2011. With singers like B Praak and Jaani, he gave tracks like 'Joker', 'Backbone', 'Horn Blow', and 'Yaar Ni Milya'. He became widely popular with hit singles like 'Superstar', 'Dance Like', 'Jee Karda', 'Titliaan Warga' and 'Bijlee Bijlee'.

6. Diljit Dosanjh - $20 Million net worth (reportedly)

Diljit released his first album Ishq Da Uda Ada in 2004. His break came with the film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya's single called 'Pee Pa Pee Pa'. He then made his acting debut with Jatt & Juliet in 2012. He has acted in several Punjabi films and Bollywood films like Udta Punjab and Good Newzz.

7. Jass Manak - $16 Million net worth (reportedly)

Jass is known for his songs like 'Prada', 'Suit Punjabi', 'Lehanga', 'Viah' and 'Boss'. His song 'Lehanga' became immensely popular and featured in the UK Asian Music Chart and the Global YouTube weekly chart.

8. Daler Mehndi - $15 Million net worth (reportedly)

Daler Mehndi is yet again one of the most popular Punjabi singers. His debut album launched in 1995, Bolo Ta Ra Ra, sold over 20 million copies. He has some best known albums to his name like Tunak Tunak Tun, Balle Balle, and Ek Dana. He composed and performed the popular track 'Na Na Na Re' in 1997.

9. AP Dhillon - $10-12 Million net worth (reportedly)

Dhillon started his career with 2019 singles like 'Fake' and 'Faraar'. His song 'Deadly' entered top 5 on UK Punjabi chart. 'Majhail' and 'Brown Munde' have topped the Official Charts Company UK Asian and Punjabi charts.

10. Mika Singh - $8 Million net worth (reportedly)

The younger brother of singer Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh is one of the most widely known Punjabi singers. He has sang songs for Bollywood films such as 'Bas Ek King' (Singh Is Kinng), 'Mauja Hi Mauja' (Jab We Met), 'Ibn-e-Batuta' (Ishqiya), and 'Dhanno' (Housefull). He has appeared in many reality TV shows as a guest.

Now that's how you rock!