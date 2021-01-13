When you're rich, you don't think twice about buying stuff. However, sometimes, you should. Because we found a list of really rich people spending money on things that almost don't make any sense.

1. Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan of the UAE once paid to etch his name in the ground so deep into a group of islands that waterways were formed. His intention was to make it big enough to be seen from the moon.

2. Jocelyn Wildenstein is notorious all over the internet for spending millions on cosmetic surgery. Her case is widely known as one of the most infamous botched plastic surgeries of all time.

3. Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire owns a Boeing 767, an iceboat, and most importantly the most expensive yacht, the priceless Eclipse, that is estimated to be worth about $1 billion.

4. In 2011, Canadian dentist Michael Zuk purchased a discolored molar removed from John Lennon's mouth at an auction for $31,200. Zuk's reason for buying the tooth is simple. He wants to clone John Lenon. Of course!

5. In 1994, Bill Gates purchased Leonardo da Vinci's Codex Leicester, a journal handwritten by the man for $30.8 million, making it the most expensive book ever sold.

6. Billionaire Elon Musk bought the Lotus Esprit submarine car that was used in the classic Bond movie, The Spy Who Loved Me. Musk forked up close to $1 million dollars to acquire the car. Mind you, it's just a model. It's not a functional submarine or a car. It's the same a toy.

7. Have you heard of EMFs? You these pesky little devices that supposedly tell you if there are ghosts lurking around? Yeah, well, Lady Gaga has bought one worth $50,000 to detect spirits around her.

8. Singer Mariah Carey reportedly spends $100,000 every month on having exotic flowers delivered to wherever she is located. That is, not be too judgemental, taking love thyself way too seriously!

9. In 2004, Steve Cohen bought a 14-foot tiger shark preserved with a combination of alcohol and formaldehyde for $12 million. He bought a pickled shark for $12 million. WTF!

10. Australian businessman and politician Clive Palmer is building an exact replica of the Titanic, detailed down to the stairs Leo and Kate Winslet stood on. This obsession is going to cost an estimate of $567 million.

This is insane. All of it, it's madness!