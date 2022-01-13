How educated do you think a leader has to be? Formal education is important, which most of the Indian politicians clearly lack. But there are some who have some brilliant degrees to their names and have studied from big insititutions.

1. Dr. Shashi Tharoor - B.A. (Hons), M.A., M.A.L.D, Ph.D., D.Litt (Honorary)

Tharoor graduated from St. Stephen's College, Delhi in 1975, then pursued a master’s degree and completed his doctorate in International Relations and Affairs from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University in Boston. He is currently an MP in the Lok Sabha.

2. Dr. Harsh Vardhan - M.B.B.S, M.S. (ENT)

Dr. Harsh Vardhan attended GSVM Medical College in Kanpur from where he completed his MBBS and MS with specialisation in ENT. He is currently serving as the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences.

Sinha cleared the IIT JEE examination and graduated from IIT Delhi. He completed his M.Sc. (Energy Management and Policy) from the University of Pennsylvania and also earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. The former Minister of State for Finance and the Minister of State for Civil Aviation is currently serving as the Chairperson for Standing Committee on Finance and a member of the Public Accounts Committee.

4. Asaduddin Owaisi - B.A., LL.B (London), Bar-At-Law (Lincolns Inn)

Asaduddin Owaisi is a lawyer by profession and studied at Lincoln’s Inn of London. He is currently the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and a Lok Sabha MP.

5. Suresh Prabhu - B.Com. (Hons.), LL.B., F.C.A.

He is a Chartered Accountant and also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He holds a bachelor's degree in Law and has also earned a doctorate in Public finance & Climate Change. The former union minister is currently also a Rajya Sabha MP.

6. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia - B.A., M.B.A

Scindia completed his schooling from the prestigious Doon School and went on to pursue his graduation in Economics from the Harvard University. He also earned an MBA from Stanford Graduate School. He is currently serving as the Union Minister for Civil Aviation.

7. Dr. Subramanian Swamy - B.A. (Honours) in Mathematics, M.A. (Statistics), Ph.D.(Economics)

Swamy earned a Master’s degree in Mathematics from the Hindu College Delhi and a Master’s in Statistics from the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata. He also holds a PhD in Economics from Harvard University. He is currently a nominated MP in Rajya Sabha.

8. Jairam Ramesh - B.Tech., M.S.

Jairam Ramesh completed his graduation in engineering from IIT Bombay and MS from Carnegie Mellon University, U.S.A & Graduate Study from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is currently an MP in Rajya Sabha.

9. Kapil Sibal - M.A. (History), LL.M.

He did his LLM from Harvard Law School in USA and is currently a MP in Rajya Sabha.

10. Dr. Manmohan Singh - M.A. (Economics), Economics Tripos (First Class Honours), D.Phil

Dr. Singh earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge and followed it with a D. Phil in Economics from Nuffield College at Oxford University, UK. He was the former PM of India and is currently serving as a Rajya Sabha MP.

11. Akhilesh Yadav - B.E. (Civil Environmental Engineering), MS (Environmental Engineering)

Yadav obtained his bachelor’s degree in Civil Environmental Engineering from India and then he pursued Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Sydney, Australia. The former UP CM is a MP in the current Lok Sabha.

12. Najma Heptulla- M.Sc.in Zoology and PhD in Cardiac Anatomy

Najma Heptulla is currently the Governor of Manipur and Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Did we miss anyone?