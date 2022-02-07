Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare, aka Jugaadu Kamlesh, appeared on the reality show Shark Tank India. He received ₹10,00,000 for 40% equity along with a flexible no-interest loan of ₹20,00,000 from Shark Peyush Bansal.

In an interview, Peyush Bansal revealed that he has had several calls with Kamlesh since then. On Sunday, Peyush Bansal met Kamlesh at his Delhi house to further discuss the product.

Peyush Bansal posted a story on Instagram with Jugaadu Kamlesh.

Jugaadu Kamlesh and his nephew and business partner Naru, also took to Instagram to post stories about them meeting Peyush and his family.

He posted another Instagram story captioned, "Met Peyush sir today. Spend some amazing moments with him and his family on a Sunday evening."

Here's a story posted by Naru from the day.

Peyush Bansal also did a live to capture this moment.

In the live, Peyush told that Kamlesh had come to Delhi on Sunday, and they had lunch together. He also gave an update about the pesticide trolley cart that Kamlesh makes. They are getting a designer from NID to work with them to refine the design of the cart. The designer they are working with has experience in designing wheelchairs. The refinement will take around 8-12 weeks.

They were seen enjoying the infamous Delhi winters. Peyush also told that in the meanwhile that the design is getting finalized, they will start trading and selling some products which are good for the farmers.

Peyush also updated that Kamelsh's company, K.G. Agrotech, has now been registered as a company. The first prototype of the pesticide cart will be launched in 3 months.

The inspiring journey of Jugaadu Kamlesh is bearing fruit now. We are waiting for his product launch to see how everything turns out.

