An autorickshaw driver in Kutch's Mandvi taluka may have had the proudest day of his life as his youngest son accomplished a spectacular feat. Jayvir Gadhvi, Bharatdan Gadhvi's 25-year-old son, secured AIR 341 in the UPSC civil services examination 2021 with Gujarati literature.

This isn't, however, Jayvir's first major accomplishment. Last year, he was ranked top in the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC). In addition, he is currently employed in Vadodara as a probationary deputy collector.

As per TOI, Jayvir is the youngest of four children, and his mother, Sarojben, is a stay-at-home mom. In his hometown, his older brother also owns a pick-up tempo, and one of his two sisters works as a doctor.

After completing his elementary education at a government primary school in his native village until class five, Gadhvi got selected to Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kutch. He completed his secondary education there before moving to Rajkot to finish his Class 11 and 12 schooling.

In an interview with TOI, Jayvir Gadhvi expressed his immense delight in attaining top rank and claimed that he considers himself extremely fortunate to have passed both the GPSC and UPSC exams.

The service allotment will be done in the next two to three days. My first preference is to go into bureaucracy and implement government schemes for welfare of society. If not, I will join IPS.

- Jayvir Gadhvi to TOI

Jayvir, who grew up hearing stories about civil servants helping to rebuild Kutch after the earthquake in 2001, had an aim to be in the same position one day.

In small villages like ours, locals always firmly believed that good talatis, mamlatdars, and civil servants can make a lot of difference to rural lives.

- Jayvir Gadhvi to TOI

Gadhvi's goal to work for the government had been ingrained in him from an early age. Therefore, after graduating from SVNIT in Surat with a bachelor's degree in engineering, he chose to work in Jaipur and save his earnings to study for the civil service exams.