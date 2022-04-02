Preparing for the Civil Services Exam is different. UPSC aspirants devote years trying to crack one of the toughest exams in India. The smallest of details pertaining to the preparation phase is unique to IAS aspirants. Here are some tweets that every aspirant will relate to.

1. Never-ending love affair with Laxmikanth's Indian Polity.

Be my Constitution of India, I'll be your M. Laxmikant#Ishq_e_UPSC — Jethiya (@Kishore8758) March 27, 2022

2. The cycle only a UPSC aspirant will understand.

“No I have not cleared UPSC yet, Just prelims, now there is Mains which has 9 back to back exams, then there is interview, then If you dont make it to the final list, you start preparing for prelims of next year exam, do you understand what I am saying”



pic.twitter.com/1yx905ZpQi — Prashant Arora 🇮🇳 (@PrashantIRAS) March 25, 2022

3. You will never be the same.

4 chizein jo insaan ko badal deti hai:

1) Wakt

2) Halaat

3) Filter

4) UPSC Preparation — Jethiya (@Kishore8758) April 1, 2022

4. Reading Laxmikanth all day and night.

Sapne me laxmilkanth chacha aate h😂😂 — Jaya Upadhyay (@JayaUpa03374515) February 2, 2022

5. Who even prepares for essay?

UPSC aspirants during the essay paper. pic.twitter.com/dd1GVxsxSp — Rahman Sheikh IRTS (@rahmanology) March 25, 2022

6. Missed watching all the movies.

Random person - #RRR is trending on #twitter#UPSC Aspirant - You mean Reverse Repo Rate ?



Random person - No



UPSC Aspirant - Reduce ,Reuse ,Recycle ?



Random person - No , its a movie .



UPSC Aspirant - get lost , No time for these .. #UPSC jokes. . — Praveenprince (@praveen_sethy) March 25, 2022

7. There's no way you can finish the syllabus. No way.

If you're preparing for upsc you can't even crack the "will i finish the syllabus or will it finish me" joke bcoz it'll definitely finish you bro, definitely you. — Miss Sanity (@you_r_mad) March 23, 2022

8. Try, try, till you succeed.

I have a joke on #UPSC that other cracked it I'm still trying to crack it — Mohd Afroz محمد افروز (@Mohdafroz78605_) November 7, 2021

9. Nothing can satisfy parents, tbh.

You should ask my father's reaction. A friend called to congratulate him. He said :



'पढ़ा ही नहीं. पढ़ता तो IAS नहीं हो जाता'.



My friend didn't know how to react😅 https://t.co/3zeOjJ6V1I — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) August 4, 2020

10. Did they even stop intruding?

11. It's life-changing in both the cases.

Most thrilling moment:



When you download the PDF of #UPSCResults and press Ctrl+F. Then you start typing your name cautiously with trembling fingers. The dreaded 'ting' sound could kill you while the absence of that sound changes your life. — Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) August 4, 2020

12. Realizations come late.

13. Books shops are the favourite hangout places.

14. Content hi khatam nahi hota.

15. Spectrum or Bipin Chandra?

People want to IAS/IPS Officers but can't choose between Spectrum and Bipin Chandra for history.



Learn to take a stand, that's where it all starts. — Pranshu Shukla (@its__pranshu) February 12, 2022

How many of these do you relate to?