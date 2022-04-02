Preparing for the Civil Services Exam is different. UPSC aspirants devote years trying to crack one of the toughest exams in India. The smallest of details pertaining to the preparation phase is unique to IAS aspirants. Here are some tweets that every aspirant will relate to.

1. Never-ending love affair with Laxmikanth's Indian Polity.

2. The cycle only a UPSC aspirant will understand.

3. You will never be the same.

4. Reading Laxmikanth all day and night.

5. Who even prepares for essay?

6. Missed watching all the movies.

7. There's no way you can finish the syllabus. No way.

8. Try, try, till you succeed.

9. Nothing can satisfy parents, tbh.

10. Did they even stop intruding?

11. It's life-changing in both the cases.

12. Realizations come late.

13. Books shops are the favourite hangout places.

14. Content hi khatam nahi hota.

15. Spectrum or Bipin Chandra?

How many of these do you relate to?

