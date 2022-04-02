Preparing for the Civil Services Exam is different. UPSC aspirants devote years trying to crack one of the toughest exams in India. The smallest of details pertaining to the preparation phase is unique to IAS aspirants. Here are some tweets that every aspirant will relate to.
1. Never-ending love affair with Laxmikanth's Indian Polity.
Be my Constitution of India, I'll be your M. Laxmikant#Ishq_e_UPSC— Jethiya (@Kishore8758) March 27, 2022
2. The cycle only a UPSC aspirant will understand.
“No I have not cleared UPSC yet, Just prelims, now there is Mains which has 9 back to back exams, then there is interview, then If you dont make it to the final list, you start preparing for prelims of next year exam, do you understand what I am saying”— Prashant Arora 🇮🇳 (@PrashantIRAS) March 25, 2022
pic.twitter.com/1yx905ZpQi
3. You will never be the same.
4 chizein jo insaan ko badal deti hai:— Jethiya (@Kishore8758) April 1, 2022
1) Wakt
2) Halaat
3) Filter
4) UPSC Preparation
4. Reading Laxmikanth all day and night.
Sapne me laxmilkanth chacha aate h😂😂— Jaya Upadhyay (@JayaUpa03374515) February 2, 2022
5. Who even prepares for essay?
UPSC aspirants during the essay paper. pic.twitter.com/dd1GVxsxSp— Rahman Sheikh IRTS (@rahmanology) March 25, 2022
6. Missed watching all the movies.
Random person - #RRR is trending on #twitter#UPSC Aspirant - You mean Reverse Repo Rate ?— Praveenprince (@praveen_sethy) March 25, 2022
Random person - No
UPSC Aspirant - Reduce ,Reuse ,Recycle ?
Random person - No , its a movie .
UPSC Aspirant - get lost , No time for these .. #UPSC jokes. .
7. There's no way you can finish the syllabus. No way.
8. Try, try, till you succeed.
I have a joke on #UPSC that other cracked it I'm still trying to crack it— Mohd Afroz محمد افروز (@Mohdafroz78605_) November 7, 2021
9. Nothing can satisfy parents, tbh.
You should ask my father's reaction. A friend called to congratulate him. He said :— Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) August 4, 2020
'पढ़ा ही नहीं. पढ़ता तो IAS नहीं हो जाता'.
My friend didn't know how to react😅 https://t.co/3zeOjJ6V1I
10. Did they even stop intruding?
#UPSC results declared— रचित M❤️ (@rachit1m) August 4, 2020
Le Relatives be like:- pic.twitter.com/qBUjIX8rme
11. It's life-changing in both the cases.
Most thrilling moment:— Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) August 4, 2020
When you download the PDF of #UPSCResults and press Ctrl+F. Then you start typing your name cautiously with trembling fingers. The dreaded 'ting' sound could kill you while the absence of that sound changes your life.
12. Realizations come late.
March 27, 2022
13. Books shops are the favourite hangout places.
March 26, 2022
14. Content hi khatam nahi hota.
UPSC Aspirants watching Indian Media...#twittermemes #memes #twitter #meme #dankmemes #memesdaily #funnymemes #funny #explorepage #tweets #offensivememes #lol #memepage #relatablememes #follow pic.twitter.com/jtfNrgu3Tv— Saurabh Kumar (@weirdwittyguy) September 14, 2020
15. Spectrum or Bipin Chandra?
How many of these do you relate to?