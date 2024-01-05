For the past year or so the world has been moving into a new cultural norm, the norm of working for 4 days a week. Gen Z and Millennials definitely have something to do with this change, I mean after all we haven’t exactly been subtle about the negative impacts of having zero work-life balance. And so, to celebrate and normalise the companies that are taking the healthy initiative to have 4-day work weeks, we’ve created this list mentioning them. Take a look for yourself:

Credit: Giphy



1. Lamborghini

Recently, Lamborghini struck a deal with unions to start a four-day week for its production workers. It is the first automotive company in Europe to achieve a reduction in working hours without cutting wages

Credit: Lamborghini

2. Panasonic

In 2022, Panasonic, the over-100-year-old technology and electronics manufacturer announced an optional 3 day weekend for its employees.

Credit: Reuters

3. TAC Security

Indian company TAC Security decided a four-day workweek for its employees. The CEO and founder of TAC Security, Trishneet Arora has mentioned that many of the employees are younger and this schedule and plan seems perfect for the age group.

Credit: LinkedIn

4. Kickstarter

The New-York based company switched to a 32-hour workweek and according to Jon Leland, Chief Strategy Officer and head of sustainability for Kickstarter, the idea was to give the employees more time to rest, and that too, on the best, most ethical wages.

Credit: Benefit News

5. Volt Athletics

Volt Athletics switched to a four-day-work-week in 2020. And they decided to call Fridays, their flex days, as in, the days that employees can do whatever they like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Geekwire

6. Thredup

The online clothing consignment company decided to make their workweek a four-day one in 2021, and managed to keep productivity high by making Tuesday a ‘Maker day,’ which was the day all meetings were put aside so that employees can do continuous, focused work.

Credit: Dressember Foundation

7. Toshiba

In 2020, Toshiba also announced a 4-day workweek for the employees on the plant store, this began as an effort to cope with the pandemic, but it seems the company has continued with the plan till the present day.

Credit: Reuters

Is anyone else thinking of a switch?