When we talk about billionaires in India, we generally talk about the Ambanis and the Adanis. According to non-profit Oxfam India's latest report, there are 142 billionaires in India in 2021. Yet, we do not know about most of them. Some come from a long line of businesses while some made their mark in the world through their own ventures. Nonetheless, all of them are worth knowing. Here are 13 Indian billionaires that most people haven't heard of but must know about.

Lesser known Indian Billionaires

1. Radhakishan Damani | $29.4 Billion

Radhakishan Damani is the founder of DMart. He is the fourth richest Indian billionaire with a net worth of $29.4 billion. He is a prominent investor who made a profit after the Harshad Mehta scam by short-selling the illegally inflated stocks. He quit the stock market in 2000 to start his hypermarket chain, DMart.

2. Savitri Jindal | $18 Billion

Savitri Devi Jindal is the richest Indian woman. She is a businesswoman and Chairperson Emeritus of O.P. Jindal Group. Her current net worth is $18 billion and she is the seventh richest person in India.

3. Kushal Pal Singh | $10.7 Billion

Property baron Kushal Pal Singh is the former chairman of DLF Limited. A former Indian army official, he became the managing director of DLF in 1979. He served as the chairman for more than five decades and retired in June 2020. He is in 23rd position on the Forbes richest Indians list with a net worth of $10.7 billion.

4. Vinod and Anil Rai Gupta | $7.6 Billion

Vinod Rai Gupta draws her fortune from her holding in flagship Havells India. It was a company started by her late husband Qimat Rai Gupta and is run by her son Anil Rai Gupta who is the chair and managing director of Havells India. She shares the billionaire list with her son with a net worth of $7.6 billion in 2021.

5. Ravi Jaipuria | $5.8 Billion

Ravi Jaipuria is an Indian Billionaire and the chairman of RJ Corp. He owns the fast-food outfit Devyani International, the franchisee for some of our favourite brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, etc. His company, Varun Beverages is the second-largest bottling partner for PepsiCo. He is often referred to as India's cola king. His current net worth is $5.8 billion.

6. Kapil Bhatia and Rahul Bhatia | $5.7 Billion

Kapil Bhatia and Rahul Bhatia, the father-son duo, are the faces behind InterGlobe Enterprises whose InterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo is India's biggest airline by market share.

Kapil Bhatia is the Executive Chairman of InterGlobe Enterprises. Rahul Bhatia is the Group Managing Director of InterGlobe Enterprises and also the co-founder, Promoter and a Non-Executive Director of InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo). Their combined net worth is $5.7 billion putting them on #33 on Forbes India's Richest 2021 list.

7. Leena Tewari | $4.4 Billion

Leena Tewari is one of the richest Indian women with a net worth of $4.4 billion. She is the chairperson of USV Private Limited, a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Mumbai. She has done her B.Com from the University of Mumbai and Master of Business Administration from Boston University.

8. Divya Gokulnath | $4.05 Billion

We have all heard about Raveendran Byju, the co-founder of Byju's but Divya Gokulnath is little less known. She is the co-founder and director of Byju's. She appeared on the 2021 Forbes India Rich List along with her husband Byju Raveendran. She's the youngest Indian billionaire, with a $4.05 billion combined wealth.

9. Mallika Srinivasan | $2.89 Billion

Mallika Srinivasan is the chairman and managing director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited. She is also the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board constituted by the Government of India. Her current net worth is $2.89 billion.

10. Smita Crishna | $2.7 Billion

Smita Crishna comes from the Godrej family. She is the third generation inheritor of Godrej and has a one-fifth stake in the family assets. Her current net worth is $2.7 billion making her one of the richest Indian women.

11. Anu Aga | $2.1 Billion

Anu Aga is an Indian billionaire businesswoman, a Member of the Rajya Sabha, and a social worker. She was the chairperson of Thermax, an energy and environment engineering business from 1996 to 2004. Her current net worth is $2.1 billion.

12. Kavita Singhania | $2.1 Billion

Kavita Singhania is a stakeholder of J K Cement, a company that his late husband Yadupati Singhania led as the managing director. She's the director of Epress Infrastructure and doesn't play any role in the cement company. Her current net worth is $2.1 billion which is mainly contributed by the cement business.

13. Radha Vembu | $1.5 Billion

Radha Vembu is the co-founder and a majority stakeholder of Zoho Corporation. She has a degree in industrial management from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. She is a product manager for the email service, Zoho Mail. Her current net worth is $1.5 billion.

