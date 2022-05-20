If you can get the assigned work done well within the stipulated time and have some spare time as well, then that should be rewarded. That's the ideology these companies believe in. And in a generation which is focusing more on the work-life balance, this is a welcome change. Here are some of the companies around the globe, offering unlimited leaves to their employees.

1. Netflix

Netflix is rated as one of the best employers in the world. It started offering unlimited holidays back in 2010 when it was just selling DVDs in the USA. Their logic? Just like they don’t have a nine to five policy, they don’t need a vacation policy either.

2. LinkedIn

The option to take unlimited leaves gives employees a sense of empowerment and ownership. To promote its ideology of 'Act like an owner', LinkedIn shifted to offering unlimited leaves to its employees back in 2015.

3. Evernote

Evernote is one of the highest-rated companies on Glassdoor with regard to the work-life balance. They don't just offer unlimited leaves, they literally pay their employees to take a vacation. Not just that, they also offer employees a $1,000 budget to travel anywhere they like.

4. GitHub

GitHub is a very employee-friendly company as far as leaves are concerned. It offers its employees family leave, including 4 months for either parent, unlimited sick time as well as unlimited vacation days. They trust their employees to behave like stakeholders in the company, making employees feel responsible in return.

5. Hotstar

Star India is another company that offers unlimited leaves to its employees. Their unlimited leave policy allows employees to take as many number of days of paid leave at a time as they need to recharge and rejuvenate. There's no upper limit on leave days either.

6. Glassdoor

Glassdoor has a Vacation Matters policy which allows its salaried employees to take as much vacation time as they need, along with three weeks of paid time off to its hourly employees.

7. Myntra

Last year, Myntra enhanced its leave policy by introducing 'Unlimited Wellness Leaves', along with other leave options for its employees. It aims to enhance the physical and mental wellbeing of its employees and ultimately improve their quality of life.

Does your company offer unlimited leaves? Let us know in the comments below.

